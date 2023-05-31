Alex Wood Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for the pending unrestricted free agent pitcher

Alex Wood has quietly enjoyed a solid season for the San Francisco Giants, even though the team has been mediocre at best. The 32-year-old lefty is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, which has led many to believe that the Giants will move him before the trade deadline.

Many World Series contenders will likely be interested in Alex Wood if San Francisco decides to move the veteran pitcher. So far this year, Wood has a 1-0 record with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 25.1 innings with San Francisco.

The 11-year professional has made enjoyed a successful MLB career after being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He has pitched for four different teams in the MLB, including the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the San Francisco Giants.

Here is a look at three potential landing spots for Alex Wood if the San Francisco Giants elect to move him before the 2023 trade deadline.

#1 - The New York Mets could use help at the back of their rotation

After an offseason that saw the New York Mets spend more money than any team in history, the team has failed to live up to their mammoth expectations so far this year. For a team that features both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, the Mets currently have the 7th highest team ERA in the league.

Miserable Mets Fan @MiserableMet @LightningRodJZ The Mets need to trade for a back end of the rotation guy. Gialito is a option but the white Sox are going to get a lot of offers for him. Maybe a Alex Cobb or Alex Wood two other guys, but considering how the Giants swindled Billy in the Ruff trade I might avoid them. @LightningRodJZ The Mets need to trade for a back end of the rotation guy. Gialito is a option but the white Sox are going to get a lot of offers for him. Maybe a Alex Cobb or Alex Wood two other guys, but considering how the Giants swindled Billy in the Ruff trade I might avoid them.

This is where Wood could help New York. The veteran lefty could provide the club with some stability at the back of their rotation, while also bringing World Series experience to the team.

#2 - The Philadelphia Phillies are another struggling contender that could use Alex Wood

Coming off a World Series appearance last season, the Philadelphia Phillies entered the 2023 campaign with championship aspirations. Similar to the New York Mets, much of the Phillies' struggles can be tied to their struggling pitching rotation. Philadelphia sits one spot behind the Mets, ranking 8th for the highest team ERA in the MLB.

Wood could be seen as an instant upgrade to the middle of the Phillies rotation. It may be in Philadelphia's best interest to make a move sooner rather than later before the season slips away from them.

#3 - The Los Angeles Angels need to go all in this season

The Los Angeles Angels need to make a move if they have any hopes of not only competing this season but also convincing Shohei Ohtani to re-sign with the team. Acquiring Alex Wood could be the start of the Angels going all-in this season, as the team's pitching rotation leaves something to be desired.

KMO27 @KMO275 If Angels pitching blows this lead, they should walk to Houston. If Angels pitching blows this lead, they should walk to Houston.

As mentioned above, Wood would bolster the Angels' pitching rotation outside of Shohei Ohtani. While predicting the moves of the Los Angeles front office is never an easy task, they need to act quickly as the team has struggled to perform any better than in previous seasons.

