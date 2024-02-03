“All people who rushed to condemn Bauer should be issuing an apology” - When Dave Portnoy defended Trevor Bauer after court settlement

Very few players in MLB have been as polarizing as Trevor Bauer. He was suspended by the league and had his contract terminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was accused of sexual assault.

Last year, The former Cy Young winner settled with his accuser in court as the two dropped their charges.

Dave Portnoy, another polarizing name who splits fan opinion, commented on the matter after charges against Bauer were dropped. The Barstool Sports founder said that Bauer’s life was ‘ruined’ thanks to the media playing judge and jury:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“I never said a word about Trevor Bauer till today because there weren't enough facts available. However now I think it is pretty clear nobody of sound mind including a judge can believe accuser's version of events.”

Expand Tweet

“All people who rushed to condemn Bauer should be issuing an apology that is as loud be as the condemnation was. And again maybe let cases like this play out in court where they belong + not on social media”

Should MLB offer Trevor Bauer a second chance?

Since being axed by the Dodgers, Trevor Bauer has been pitching in Japan’s Nippon Pro Baseball for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. He was elected for free agency after an impressive 2023 and is looking for a way back to MLB.

There’s a lot of baggage associated with Bauer’s name. Any team contemplating signing him should prepare for the backlash and PR nightmare that would follow.

The league may afford Bauer a second chance, but some fans may never. Should an MLB move materialize, it’ll be a highly controversial matter. Some believe the league can set an example by offering Bauer a second chance.

Popular podcaster Patrick Bet-David recently interviewed with Bauer, where he shared the same line of thought. Bauer certainly has his share of supporters, but whether the league or any other MLB team would buy into that narrative remains to be seen. It remains unlikely, but certainly not impossible.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.