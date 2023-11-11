All-Star heartthrobs Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani & Cody Bellinger named sexiest men in sports by People Magazine

One of three MLB players on People Magazine's 2023 list of the Sexiest Men in Sports, as revealed on Wednesday, is the unicorn of baseball, Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani was joined by former Dodgers teammates Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts. On the star-studded list of 21 sports stars, Ohtani came in at number 15, slightly ahead of Betts and Bellinger, who were placed 16 and 17, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Cody Bellinger have made People Magazine's list of Sexiest Men in Sports. They appear alongside Messi, Lewis Hamilton, Travis Kelce and others

Ohtani's fashion shoot for GQ last year, which had him on the cover wearing a cropped sweater-vest, possibly aided his case. Other images in the magazine showed him performing pushups and lifting weights in the locker area. GQ featured a profile on Betts in 2021 as well.

Shohei Ohtani is on the cover of the first-ever global GQ Sports magazine

Check out a few pics from my @gq @gqsports feature! Thank you to everyone who made this shoot possible!

Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts continues to be the MLB stars

On Monday, Ohtani became a free agent without restrictions. The Angels have already tendered a $20.32 million qualifying offer to the two-way sensation. The qualifying offers are only available for the teams and players to accept or reject until November 14th.

The legendary player has been praised for yet another outstanding campaign in which he captured his second Silver Slugger Award in his brief MLB career.

Expand Tweet

Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani on his second career Silver Slugger Award

Expand Tweet

Mookie Betts won another Silver Slugger Award yesterday.

Similarly, Mookie Betts, the All-Star slugger for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was revealed on November 9 as the winner of his sixth Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award. The best offensive player in each position in both leagues receives an award.