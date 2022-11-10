Aaron Judge has been named the 2022 Hank Aaron Award winner after one of the greatest seasons in modern baseball history. The prestigious award is given to the league's most outstanding offensive player. It is yet another achievement for the four-time All-Star, who continues to add to his trophy collection.

He was asked about the award and his season during an interview with Harold Reynolds.

"Definitely an incredible honor, getting a chance to honor Hank and be a part of the wonderful list of guys that have won this award," said Judge

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge reflects on his historical season



He said he was kicking himself for not accepting the contract offer. Then he caught fire at the end of April and realized it would be all good Aaron Judge reflects on his historical seasonHe said he was kicking himself for not accepting the contract offer. Then he caught fire at the end of April and realized it would be all good https://t.co/Nm5BpWTCN6

Aaron Judge led the New York Yankees to a 99-63 victory. They won the American League East and a first-round bye in the MLB Playoffs in 2022. If you look at his numbers throughout the season, he is a lock for the award. No one in the AL comes close in terms of offense.

In 2022, Judge just finished a record-breaking season. He will be a free agent this offseason. There are some doubts in New York about his return to the Bronx in 2023. He will have a list of teams interested in his services.

Aaron Judge won the 2022 Hank Aaron Award for the first time in his career

Aaron Judge hits a fly ball in game two of the American League Championship Series

Derek Jeter was the last Yankee to win the award in 2009. The National League Hank Aaron Award went to Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Judge set the record for single-season home runs set by Roger Maris in 1961 with 62 total home runs on the season. Babe Ruth held the record from 1927 to 1961, before Roger Maris.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork Aaron Judge's historic season earns him the 2022 American League Hank Aaron Award! Aaron Judge's historic season earns him the 2022 American League Hank Aaron Award! https://t.co/6mAZ3pbojH

Judge led the team in almost every major offensive category, in addition to his impressive home run total. He led the MLB in home runs, runs, RBIs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS.

Many analysts believe he will win the AL MVP Award to cap off a historic season. Judge and Shohei Ohtani are the frontrunners for the AL MVP. Both players had outstanding seasons, making it difficult to choose a winner. Because of Ohtani's outstanding season, both offensively and pitching, the MVP race will be tight.

This season, Judge was the standout player in baseball. He will now look to close his first MVP award after winning his first Hank Aaron Award.

