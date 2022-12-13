Analyzing the New York Mets massive 2023 payroll 

The New York Mets are one of the richest teams in baseball. The team has casually been setting records for contract size amongst its ever-growing number of big-money deals.

The big contracts have been part of the administration of current owner Steve Cohen. Cohen, a New York financier, took control of the Mets in 2020 following his role as a minority shareholder. Under Cohen, the Mets have had no problem dishing out some very lucrative contracts.

Top among them are their two starting pitchers: Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. The two former Detroit Tigers teammates are set to earn $43 million in 2023, tying them for the record of the most highly paid pitchers ever.

Despite spending nearly $100 on their top pitching pair, the New York Mets have not skimped out on talent acquisition elsewhere. Out of the top eight highest-paid Mets, four of whom are starting pitchers.

In line with the emphasis on pitching, in December 2022 the Mets signed Kodai Senga, a three-time Japanese NPB All-Star, to a five-year deal worth $75 million. They also re-signed star closer Edwin Diaz to a five-year, $102 million deal, making him the highest paid reliever ever.

Finally, Jose Quintana, formerly of the St. Louis Cardinals, is set to make $13 million in 2023 by virtue of a fresh contract with the team.

Around the diamond, the Mets are also dishing out the greenbacks. Shortstop Francisco Lindor is set to make a cool $32 million this season while outfielders Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo are set to make $19.5 million and $18.25 million, respectively.

In full, the New York Mets are set to pay their players somewhere in the realm of $340 million. Because their payroll will exceed the MLB's luxury tax threshold, the team will also be on the hook for $80 million to pay to the league. This gives them the highest payroll in all of baseball.

After a harsh exit in 2023, the New York Mets will emerge guns blazing

It is clear that the New York Mets feel that pitching is their ticket to victory. The AL East is becoming more open and interesting. The Atlanta Braves ran the division for years, but lately the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies have been challenging. It will be interesting to see how the division goes next season.

