"And monkeys might fly out of my b**t" - Actor and Dodgers fan Rob Lowe mocks the San Diego Padres on Twitter after the latter's pursuit of the divisional crown

Actor Rob Lowe is a die-hard Los Angeles Dodgers fan. He has watched the games of the Dodgers several times and has even flown the Dodgers flag on a few occasions. None more famous than when he ran on top of the team's dugout before the first game of the 2017 World Series.

With the postseason looming, Lowe was not only aware that the Dodgers had already clinched a spot, but has also kept an eye on their rivals. Lowe ferociously trolled the San Diego Padres and their fanbase with just one tweet.

Rob Lowe @RobLowe @MLB now says there is still a mathematical chance the @Padres could win the division. As we said in Wayne’s World, “and monkeys might fly out of my butt.” @Dodgers @MLB now says there is still a mathematical chance the @Padres could win the division. As we said in Wayne’s World, “and monkeys might fly out of my butt.” @Dodgers

The actor referenced his 1992 movie Wayne's World alongside Mike Myers and Dana Carvey while throwing shade at the Padres. The Dodgers and Padres have 23 and 21 games left on the calendar, respectively. Los Angeles currently sport a 96-43 record while San Diego is at 77-64.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the San Francisco Giants by 20 games in the division. The Blue Crew have been their usual selves this year and have opened a +310 run differential dominating opponents left and right.

The Friars do indeed have the slimmest of chances to take the National League West. It will only happen, however, if the Dodgers manage to have a meltdown of epic proportions.

Rob Lowe's love for the Dodgers

Lowe originally grew up in Ohio but moved to Malibu, California with his mom and brother during high school. This is where he probably developed his love for the team.

The actor has not only participated in games, but also in community events for the Dodgers. He was also a vocal personality during the Los Angeles Dodgers' loss to the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series due to dishonorable practices by the latter.

Many actors and movie stars claim to be fans of a certain team or organization just for branding purposes. Meanwhile, you can cross Rob Lowe out of that bunch as he legitimately bleeds Dodger blue.

