"And we still s**k" "His last ASG appearance for the Angels lmao" - Fans mercilessly mock Los Angeles Angels after Shohei Ohtani gets named both DH and Pitcher on the 2022 All-Star Game roster

Shohei Ohtani, the two-way superstar for the Los Angeles Angels, has once again been selected for the American League All-Star Game as both a pitcher and designated hitter. Shohei Ohtani made history in 2021 by winning both positions, and he repeated the feat this year.

Shohei Ohtani said, "It's a huge honor. I would like to do my best for all the people who voted for me. We haven't discussed my workload yet, so I'll think when the time comes."

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was all praises for Shohei.

He said, "This game is about the big stage and everybody being able to see the best players in our game, and he certainly is on both sides of the ball. To see him get an inning on the mound and hit, I think that's what fans want to see. We see it every day, so we get kind of spoiled. I know fans on the East Coast don't get to see him as much, so to be able to tune in on Tuesday and see both sides of Shohei is special."

A few Twitter users, however, were not pleased with the choice and viciously mocked the Angels franchise.

The Halos have failed to live up to expectations in the 2022 MLB season, with 38 wins and 49 losses. The Angels are currently ranked fourth in the American League West. The paradox is that the Los Angeles Angels keep losing despite having outstanding players like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on the team. So far, Shohei Ohtani has not spoken about leaving the team.

Ohtani has been fantastic in 2022, but the Los Angeles Angels as a club are in terrible shape.

Take a look at some more responses from fans.

Twitterati feels Shohei Ohtani deserves better MLB team than Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels v Miami Marlins

The last time Shohei spoke about Los Angeles was in September 2021.

Back then he said, "I really like the team, I love the fans and the atmosphere as a team. But more than that, I want to win. That's the biggest thing for me. So, I'll leave it at that."

Irrespective of any sport, teams and players sometimes go through the bad phases. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Angels have failed to perform well for several seasons.

However,Angels is NOT GOOD team.

Prior to 2021, Ohtani agreed to an $8.5 million contract with the Halos until 2023. Shohei can go for arbitration and free agency in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

This man is not returning to the Angels after his contract is up and he absolutely deserves to leave this bum ass team.

As an MLB team, LA is in shambles this season.

This team doesn't feel like a baseball team under Arte. It feels like a gimmick brand to generate income. A lot of individual achievements and advertisements but not as a team.

The MLB All-Star Game for 2022 will be held at Dodger Stadium on July 19. If the Angels don't turn their season around soon, this may be the last time Ohtani represents them as an All-Star.

