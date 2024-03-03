Andrew McCutchen’s wife Maria captures endearing moments of her kids embracing pool playtime

Andrew McCutchen returns to the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year, $5 million deal this winter. While McCutchen is busy preparing for the spring harvest, his wife, Maria and kids are enjoying their vacation in Bradenton, Florida.

Recently, Maria McCutchen took to Instagram and shared an adorable glimpse of her three children enjoying pool time. Her two sons, Steel and Armani, were seen splashing each other with water, while her daughter Ave too seemed to be having a good time.

"Spring Training vibes," Maria wrote in her story.

Maria McCutchen's Instagram story

Andrew and Maria have been married since 2014. On Nov. 27, 2017, they welcomed their first son, Steel. They welcomed their second son, Armani, on Dec. 24, 2019. Their first daughter, Ave, was born on Oct. 25, 2021. The couple is reported to be expecting their second daughter in March.

Andrew McCutchen getting closer to returning at the plate

Andrew McCutchen is recovering from the season-ending, partially torn Achilles that he suffered back in September 2023. However, a recent update from Alex Stumpf was an encouraging one.

According to Stumpf, McCutchen, who has yet to take a swing in spring training, is working on the defensive drills and swinging in the cage. At some point during this week, he is expected to make his debut.

Ahead of the 2023 season, McCutchen signed a one-year, $5 million contract and did decently well in his return. He hit .256 with 12 homers and 43 RBIs in 112 games played.

Again for the 2024 season, McCutchen signed a similar deal. He seems optimistic about his future in Pittsburgh (via MLB.com).

“I feel like I can play for at least two more [years]. At least two more,” McCutchen said. “If that happens and next year rolls around, I make up in my mind that I'll probably be done then, and I'll say that. I don't know."

"I try to not put on too much pressure and try to go out and enjoy myself as much as I can and play as well as I can, because I do so much better when I'm just out there enjoying it."

Andrew McCutchen is just a home run shy of getting to the 300 mark.

