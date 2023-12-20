Andrew McCutchen Career Earnings: Exploring veteran All-Star's financial haul after extending Pirates stay

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract extension with the Pirates, adding more years with the clubhouse, which also happens to have picked him in the 2005 MLB draft.

The local boy has amassed quite a net worth over the years, having played for five teams in 15 seasons since 2009. According to Spotrac, he has an estimated earnings of $117,940,170 in 15 seasons in the majors.

Moreover, McCutchen has a net worth of around $60 million on the back of his player salary, investments, endorsement deals and real estate properties.

He was drafted in the first round and eventually debuted on June 4, 2009. He singled in his first at-bat against Mike Pelfrey and ended his day with two singles, one RBI, three runs and a stolen base.

Andrew McCutchen's MLB contracts over the years

McCutchen signed $422,500 and $452,500 one-year contracts ahead of the 2010 and 2011 seasons, respectively. After an impressive season in 2011 (.259/.364/.456 with franchise highs of 23 home runs, 23 stolen bases, 87 runs, and 89 RBIs), he signed a six-year, $51.5 million contract extension with the Pirates. In November 2017, the Pirates exercised a club option of $14.5 million.

However, following the 2017 season, the Pirates traded McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants for $2.5 million in salary for Kyle Crick, Bryan Reynolds and $500,000 in international bonus pool.

He had short-term stints with the Giants and the New York Yankees before landing with the Philadelphia Phillies on a three-year, $50 million contract. The Phillies declined the $15 million club option for the 2022 season.

Andrew McCutchen signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. Following that, he reunited with the Pirates on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Over the years, he has received five All-Star selections, won the NL MVP in 2013 and won the Gold Glove Award in 2012. He also won a gold medal representing the USA at the 2017 WBC held in Los Angeles.

