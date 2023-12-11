Angels offseason targets: 3 players Ron Washington's side must sign following Shohei Ohtani's move to city rivals Dodgers

Following the record-breaking signing of Shohei Ohtani by the Los Angeles Dodgers, his former club, the Los Angeles Angels, will usher in a new franchise era. Unfortunately for both the club and their fans, they were unable to create much success while Ohtani donned their uniform.

"Shohei Ohtani just signed a massive contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a staggering $700 million. Here's how that contract stacks up among the top 10 largest contracts in all of sports" - @CBSNews

Now, the Los Angeles Angels need to move forward. Although it is nearly impossible to replace Shohei Ohtani, the team has the opportunity to revamp their roster this offseason and try to succeed without him.

After reports came out earlier this offseason that the club was open to trading away franchise icon Mike Trout, Los Angeles General Manager Perry Minasian shot down any such talk. With Trout "likely" on the roster for the upcoming season, there are a number of players who could help the team improve.

A closer look at three players that the Los Angeles Angels could add this offseason

#1 - Shane Bieber

There are a number of starting pitchers who have been mentioned in trade rumors, one of which is Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber. The former Cy Young Award winner is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign, which makes him the ideal trade target for Los Angeles.

"The #Angels have checked in on #Guardians SP Shane Bieber via @TheAthletic" - @MoreForYou_CLE

#2 - J.D. Martinez

Why not get back at the Los Angeles Dodgers by signing their designated hitter from last season? While Martinez is nowhere near the caliber of star as Shohei Ohtani, the 36-year-old remains a productive slugger at the plate.

Last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Martinez earned the 6th All-Star selection of his career. Over 113 games last season, Martinez posted a .271 batting average with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs. He could be an intriguing target for the club as they look to bolster their lineup.

#3 - Jorge Soler

The departure of Shohei Ohtani left a massive hole in Los Angeles' lineup, particularly in terms of power-hitting. Enter Jorge Soler, who is coming off of his first All-Star campaign with the Miami Marlins. The powerful outfielder slugged 36 home runs last season, something that could greatly benefit Los Angeles next year.

"If the reigning AL MVP leaves the Angels for another team this offseason, it would behoove the Halos to sign Jorge Soler to occupy the vacant DH spot." - @AngelsWin

