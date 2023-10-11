Angels set focus on hiring manager with 'rich history,' have Buck Showalter on shortlist to replace Phil Nevin

After another disappointing season for the Los Angeles Angels, the franchise has decided that a change in direction was needed by not extending now-former manager Phil Nevin. According to an anonymous source "close to the situation", Los Angeles is looking to hire a manager with a "rich history", with Buck Showalter emerging as the early favorite to land the gig.

"The LA Times, citing “a person familiar with the situation but unauthorized to speak publicly,” reports that: “The #Angels are still interested in [Buck Showalter” as manager. “The Angels are interested in [Benji Gil] as a potential manager.” - @BeyondTheHalo

Although the Shohei Ohtani era of Los Angeles Angels baseball may be drawing to an end, the club has plenty of other lingering issues to address. One of the major questions that need answering is who will be the club's manager next season.

According to Sarah Valenzuela of the LA Times, the Halos are looking to add a proven veteran manager to help lead the club next season. Although former New York Mets Buck Showalter has expressed interest in taking over the vacant position, there are a number of potential suitors vying for the managerial role with the team.

Aside from Showalter, Valenzuela has suggested several potential candidates who could replace Phil Nevin for Los Angeles. Among the potential candidates that align with the team's desire for a manager with a "rich history" are John Farrell, Ron Washington, Walt Weiss, Benji Gil, and Ron Roenicke.

The Los Angeles Angels' manager search will be the beginning of a busy offseason for the team

Whether Los Angeles goes with Buck Showalter or one of the names mentioned above, that will only be one item crossed off their laundry list of issues they will need to address.

After an active trade deadline, which saw the same make several deals to try and push for the postseason, nearly every player they acquired was subsequently waived. Now, General Manager Perry Minasian will need to fill several voids left by the likes of Lucas Giolito and Hunter Renfroe, not to mention the potential departure of Shohei Ohtani. It could be a franchise-altering offseason indeed.