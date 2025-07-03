Angels vs. Braves: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 3, 2025

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Angels and Braves gear up for a decisive Game 3 at Truist Park. Both teams have shown flashes of offense and pitching struggles, and with Jose Soriano and Bryce Elder taking the mound, this one could turn into a battle of whose lineup breaks through first.

Atlanta’s playoff push and L.A.’s fight to stay in the Wild Card conversation make this a crucial midseason matchup.

Angels vs. Braves: Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Jose Soriano (Angels) has struggled for consistency this season, sitting at 5‑5 with a 3.99 ERA, 84 strikeouts, and a 1.47 WHIP over 97 innings. He’s shown flashes, like a 10‑K, 6⅔‑inning gem vs. Houston and a six‑shutout‑inning outing against the Yankees, but his command issues persist. Tonight, Soriano needs a clean first inning to build confidence.

Bryce Elder (Braves) has had a tough year, sporting a 2‑5 record and 5.82 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 68 innings. His heater comes in around 91–92 mph with a vertical‑slider, but his lack of control and high home‑run rate have been costly; he was shelled for 10 runs in two innings vs. Philadelphia. If Elder can locate early and induce weak contact, he can give the Braves a chance.

Hot Hitters

Angels - Jo Adell

Jo Adell has become a consistent middle-of-the-order spark for the Angels in 2025. He’s hitting .243 with 18 home runs and 46 RBIs, posting a robust .811 OPS. Adell’s the kind of player who reshapes scoring chances the moment he steps in the box.

Braves - Ronald Acuna Jr.

Since his return from injury, Ronald Acuna Jr. has looked every bit like the MVP talent he is. He’s batting a scorching .346 with nine homers, 18 RBIs, and an OPS north of 1.063 over 127 at-bats. His elite bat speed and discipline have been on display, a switch-hitting threat who can change the game with both the long ball and his on-base skills.

Projected Lineups

Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):

SP Jose Soriano (R) — 5-5, 3.99 ERA

SS Zach Neto (R)

1B Nolan Schanuel (L)

DH Mike Trout (R)

LF Taylor Ward (R)

CF Jo Adell (R)

RF Jorge Soler (R)

C Logan O’Hoppe (R)

3B Luis Rengifo (S)

2B C. Moore (R)

Atlanta Braves (Home Team):

SP Bryce Elder (R) — 2-5, 5.82 ERA

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. (R)

1B Matt Olson (L)

DH Marcell Ozuna (R)

3B Austin Riley (R)

LF Jurickson Profar (S)

C D. Baldwin (L)

2B Ozzie Albies (S)

CF Michael Harris II (L)

SS Nick Allen (R)

Injury Report

Angels

Mike Trout – knee; returning this weekend

Yusei Kikuchi – minor shoulder tightness; expected to pitch on schedule

Braves

Chris Sale – shoulder; 60‑day IL

Spencer Strider – elbow; late‑July target

Current Odds

Angels Runline (+1.5): −175

Braves Runline (−1.5): +143

Over 9: −123

Under 9: +101

Angels Moneyline: +113

Braves Moneyline: −137

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Braves 6, Angels 4

Top Bets

Braves Moneyline (−137) – Elder may be shaky, but Atlanta’s offense should deliver. Over 9 (−123) – expect a back‑and‑forth scoring affair given both pitchers’ trends.

Value Parlay: Braves ML & Over 9 – combines offense-heavy outcome with team win.

