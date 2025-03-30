Angels vs White Sox: Game 3, prediction, odds and picks | March 30, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Angels tied their series against the Chicago White Sox by winning 1-0 in the second game of their three-game opening series. After an unexpected 8-1 shellacking againstf the Southsiders on Thursday, the Anaheim-based team eked out a slim victory on Friday, courtesy of a Yoan Moncada single that scored Jorge Soler.

As for the White Sox who are the series hosts, the dominant Opening Day win was a welcome sign for a squad that made MLB records in 2024 for all the wrong reasons. They need 41 more wins to surpass their win total from last season.

Angels vs White Sox recent form and records

The Angels and the White Sox own a 1-1 record to open the 2025 season. Both are expected to struggle this year, given the additions or lack thereof to their squads.

In 2024, LA finished with a 63-99 record, good for rock-bottom in the AL West. The White Sox, meanwhile, registered the most losses in a season in MLB history, registering a 41-121 record

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

LAA: Jack Kochanowicz (2-6, 3.99 ERA) vs CWS: Davis Martin (3-11, 4.61 ERA) (career statistics)

Must-Watch Hitters

Los Angeles Angels

With club legend Mike Trout having an atrocious start to the season, Logan O'Hoppe needs to carry the load for the anemic Anaheim offense.

In 2024, the backstop had a productive year after posting a .244/.303/.712 slash line with 20 home runs and 56 RBIs. He has one home run through two games.

Chicago White Sox

In the 8-1 drubbing handed to LA, Andrew Benintendi hit a three run bomb in the contest.

The All-Star and World Series champion had a respectable 2024 campaign for the Southsiders, with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs. If the White Sox get a little too ambitious and make a push this year, expect Benintendi to be at the forefront of the offense.

Angels vs White Sox Baseball betting odds

Sunday, 3/30 Money Line Run Spread

Total Runs LAA -128 -1.5, +119 +8.5, -108 CWS +118 +1.5, -144 -8.5, -112

Angels vs White Sox expert picks and game prediction

With both teams starting unproven pitchers on the mound, the game is expected to come to a bullpen committee or explode with offense early on.

With the White Sox having proven that they can break the visitors' defense and the Angels getting a slim win in the second game, Chicago has a chance to win the series.

Run Line: +1.5, -144

Total Runs: Over 8.5, -108

Prediction: CWS W, 7-4

