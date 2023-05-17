Anibal Sanchez Net Worth: Career earnings from contracts and endorsements of former Marlins and Mets pitcher

Anibal Sanchez, a right-handed pitcher for the Washington Nationals who has won 11 games, has decided to end his career after 16 seasons in the MLB, more than 2,000 innings worked, and one no-hitter.

The 39-year-old Venezuelan announced his retirement on Instagram on Tuesday after the first six weeks of the season were spent without a contract.

According to USA Today, Anbal Sanchez's latest deal lasted for five years, from 2013 to 2017, and was worth $80 million. This contract expired in 2017.

In 2007, 2008, and 2009, Sánchez made $400,000 each year. He then made $1.3 million in 2010, $4 million in 2011, $8 million in 2012, $9 million in 2013, $16 million in 2014 and $17 million each in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Pay for baseball players can vary greatly. The average MLB salary is about $3 million per year. Lower-ranked players make $1 million or less annually, while top players might earn $25 million or more.

Most contracts outside of MLB pay less than $10,000 annually.

Anibal Sanchez retires after playing for the Nationals, Marlins, and Tigers.

On Instagram on Tuesday night, Sanchez, 39, declared his retirement from professional baseball.

Sanchez, a Venezuelan native, pitched in the Major Leagues for four different clubs, most recently for the Washington Nationals in 2017.

Sanchez's best years were spent with the Marlins, even though he made his MLB debut with them in 2006 after being acquired from the Red Sox the year before. He played with the Nationals in the 2019 and 2020 season, before returning to the city in 2022 for his illustrious career's last season.

