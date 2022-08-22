"Another loss that should have been a win" "Snitker is so bad at managing the bullpen" - Atlanta Braves fans disappointed after ninth inning rally comes up just short against the Houston Astros

The Atlanta Braves showed tremendous effort in their attempted comeback against the Houston Astros. To their fans' dismay, they came up short, losing the game 5-4. Going into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Braves were down by three runs. Travis d'Arnaud and Vaughn Grissom managed to drive in one run each, but it was not enough.

This is a matchup that we could absolutely see again in October. The Houston Astros have the best record in the American League. The Braves are a great team who, as the defending World Series champions, know what it takes to win it all.

For many, this loss felt like a win that got away from the Braves.

AUTiger7222 @AUTiger7222 @Braves Another loss that should have been a win. @Braves Another loss that should have been a win.

Many pointed to the bullpen decision from Braves manager Brian Snitker as the reason for the loss.

While the Atlanta Braves still won the series, this loss was still frustrating for fans. Knowing that your team is capable of winning and seeing it slip away is heartbreaking to watch.

The Houston Astros deserve credit for being able to close out this game. When a team builds momentum in the bottom of the ninth inning, it can be difficult to stop them. But the Astros pitchers and strong fundamental play helped them maintain the lead. By doing so, they upset a lot of people in Atlanta.

Games can be won or lost by the decisions of the manager, and that fact did not go unnoticed after this one.

Dylan Lee gave up two key runs in the eighth inning to the Astros. Had he been able to hold them scoreless, the reactions from supporters would have been radically different.

IHATEATLSPORTS @taylor_guyton @Braves Snit throwing away a game once again by bringing in C-tier relievers. I think I’m done with the “Dylan Lee” experiment @Braves Snit throwing away a game once again by bringing in C-tier relievers. I think I’m done with the “Dylan Lee” experiment

Rather than simply blaming the pitcher, most of the onus was put on Snitker for bringing Lee into the game.

The Atlanta Braves could repeat themselves as World Series champions in 2022, but not if they keep getting in their own way.

Jackson @jackson_inman @Braves Snitkers questionable bullpen management is this teams only weakness. If we don’t beat ourselves, we win the whole thing again. @Braves Snitkers questionable bullpen management is this teams only weakness. If we don’t beat ourselves, we win the whole thing again.

The Astros may have won their final game in Atlanta, but the Braves still came away with a series victory.

Back-to-back series wins over the New York Mets and Houston Astros prove the Atlanta Braves are elite

Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves

Any team that can win the series' against the New York Mets and Houston Astros is capable of playing until October. The Braves may have to settle for a wildcard placement due to their slow start, but they are as dangerous as any team in the MLB.

This loss may have been disheartening, but a team this talented should have little trouble bouncing back quickly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif