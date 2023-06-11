Anthony Bass: Top 3 landing spots for controversial Blue Jays pitcher following recent DFA

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays designated their pitcher Anthony Bass for assignment. The move came after a wave of controversy in regard to an anti-LGBTQ post the 35-year-old shared on social media last month.

However, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said that Bass’ recent performances were the reason behind the decision.

The Blue Jays announce that they've designated Anthony Bass for assignment

Bass has managed 19 strikeouts and nine walks in 20 innings pitched at a 4.95 ERA. As the Blues Jays look set to offload the pitcher, we take a look at three teams that might be interested in his services.

3 landing spots for Anthony Bass after Blue Jays pitcher's DFA

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass

#1. Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have struggled to get their act right this season. Mark Kotsay's side is fifth in the AL West with a 16-50 record and is virtually out of playoff contention.

However, the Athletics could consider signing Anthony Bass in an attempt to rebuild their team for next season. He could become a regular starter for the franchise if he manages to impress the organization.

#2. Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals haven't had the best start to the 2023 MLB season. After 10 weeks, the team is fifth in the AL Central with an 18-46 record.

The Royals are expected to revamp their squad and make big changes for next season. They might ponder a move for Bass as the pitcher has years of experience on his side while using him in important matchups.

#3. Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are fifth in the AL East with a 32-33 record. The franchise is still in contention for a playoff spot but has had issues with its pitching department this season.

Amid Chris Sale's unfortunate injury record, Boston will be eyeing up a potential move for another pitcher. The Red Sox could consider trading for Bass as well and keep him as an emergency option.

