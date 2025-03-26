Are the Dodgers worth the "glaze"? Former Twins star breaks down Shohei Ohtani’s team’s winning formula

The LA Dodgers seem to have mastered every facet there is off the field. They have been the most dominant in the last decade.

Ad

Considering how they have stacked themselves with rich and long-term contracts, they have probably prepared an "engine" to win the World Series every year, according to former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe.

During Tuesday's episode of Talkin' Baseball, Plouffe talked about if the Dodgers are worth the "glaze" after some fans called him out for too much glazing the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is legit — like, is this the greatest roster ever assembled? It's a legitimate question," Plouffe said (12:02 onwards). "And people say, 'Oh, you glaze the Dodgers; that's your team.' They're not my team. I'm a Minnesota Twins fan.

Ad

Trending

"Also, the answer is probably yes, right? Look at them. Yeah, stop unglazing. How about that? Maybe you need to glaze yourself a little bit, dude. Lock the door, glaze yourself. Okay, like, this team is incredible."

Ad

Trevor Plouffe breaks down what separates the Dodgers from the rest

The Dodgers have always been a dominant team, as evidenced by their regular appearances in the postseason. They last missed the postseason in 2012.

The management shifted a gear after signing Shohei Ohtani to a blockbuster, never-seen-before, 10-year, $700 million deal. It led to other big signings of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

Ad

Plouffe broke down the winning formula of the Dodgers.

"Do they have the most fruitful TV deal in all of baseball? Yes. Does that help them have a financial advantage over other teams? Yes," Plouffe added.

"Do they have an ownership group that’s spread out and can mitigate risk and take more risks because of that? Yes. Here’s the truth — with all that, have they made themselves the number one organization in the sport? Yes.

Ad

Plouffe also mentioned that the Dodgers are excelling when it comes to player development, scouting and advanced analytics, compared to other MLB teams.

"They’ve done everything right, and it has not been overnight. It has not been overnight. They’ve taken the necessary steps," Plouffe said. "You know, they’ve built an incredible engine out there. It’s a destination for players to go now."

Ad

According to Plouffe, despite heavy taxes, the players want to come and play for the Dodgers, showing how the team has presented itself in the legion of top players.

"Yeah, so a lot of guys before would balk at the 13% state income tax," Plouffe added. "But now, they’re like, ‘You know what? I’m going to go win a World Series. I’ll pay 13% to go win a World Series.’ That’s the way they’re thinking."

As Plouffe suggests, it’s perhaps time for critics to stop complaining and start "glazing" a bit. Because whether you like it or not, the Dodgers have set the standard for how to run a baseball team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback