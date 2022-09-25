"Are we ever going to see Trout or Ohtani in a game that matters?" "They are a jinxed organization" - MLB fans react to Los Angeles Angels losing despite Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout having multiple RBIs

The Los Angeles Angels dropped their 86th game of the season, losing to the Minnesota Twins 8-4 tonight. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout both had multiple RBIs in the game. This is the first time this season that the Angels have lost while their two superstars have had multiple RBIs each.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout both had two RBIs despite the loss. The loss has fans disappointed in a franchise that has arguably two of the greatest baseball players.

Hunter Mahan @HunterMahan @ESPNStatsInfo Are we ever going to see Trout or Ohtani in a game that matters?? @ESPNStatsInfo Are we ever going to see Trout or Ohtani in a game that matters??

Gary Baumgarten @GaryBaumgarten3 @ESPNStatsInfo It’s the Angels. They have a history. Whoever the get it pretty much does not matter. They are a jinxed organization except for one year. @ESPNStatsInfo It’s the Angels. They have a history. Whoever the get it pretty much does not matter. They are a jinxed organization except for one year.

Fans are disappointed that Trout and Ohtani are stuck on a team that is consistently bad. Mike Trout has been in the MLB for 12 seasons and has only been to the postseason once. The Angels made the first round of the playoffs in 2014 before losing to the Kansas City Royals in three games.

Shohei Ohtani has never been to the postseason in his five-year career with the Angels. Fans are itching to see him play on the grandest of stages in the MLB playoffs.

Fans want to see the pair play for a contending team. A lot of fans around the league don't think the Angels will ever figure it out and make it back to the postseason. They believe that Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are wasting their careers away in Los Angeles.

Wes Moody (he/him) 🌎🇺🇦🇺🇦🌻 @WesMoodyKC @ESPNStatsInfo I feel like if those two played for a halfway competent ball club they'd win 5 WS in a row. Like let them both play for STL or TB and look the fuck out. WTF @ESPNStatsInfo I feel like if those two played for a halfway competent ball club they'd win 5 WS in a row. Like let them both play for STL or TB and look the fuck out. WTF

Built Different @t_r_u_e_i_n_d_y @ESPNStatsInfo Shohei & Trout will not bring a championship to the Angels... trade 'em already @ESPNStatsInfo Shohei & Trout will not bring a championship to the Angels... trade 'em already

Every single team would benefit immediately from the presence of either Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout. The return for each of those players would be massive for Los Angeles. Fans want to see this happen to the benefit of both sides.

Fans were already calling out the Angels for being bad with the the league's best player in Trout. It has only gotten worse with the addition of Ohtani. It doesn't make a lot of sense on how bad the Angels are with the level of play these two bring every single day.

With this most recent loss, the Los Angeles Angels fell to 66-86 on the season. In third place in the AL West, they have already been eliminated from playoff contention. This gives us just ten more games to watch Trout and Ohtani play this season.

The baseball world needs Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the postseason

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels

Given how much attention they have gotten for wasting the careers of Ohtani and Trout, hopefully Los Angeles can figure it out this offseason. The league needs these two to play meaningful October baseball. Fans around the league are hoping this is the last year we have to miss out on these two superstars in the postseason.

