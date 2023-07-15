Aroldis Chapman contract: Breaking down Rangers relief pitcher's salary details in 2023

On June 30, the Texas Rangers acquired veteran left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchanfe for lefty Cole Ragans and minor-league outfielder Roni Cabrera.

Aroldis Chapman signed a one-year $3.7 million contract with the Kansas City Royals before the 2023 season. With the trade, the Rangers absorbed the remainder of Chapman’s deal and are estimated to pay him an adjusted $1.8 million.

How did the Aroldis Chapman perform with the Kansas City Royals?

Chapman was having a strong season with the Royals, posting a 2.45 ERA. His ability to consistently hit 100-plus mph with his fastball makes him a formidable presence on the mound.

The Rangers, who currently lead the AL West, now have a bullpen that includes Aroldis Chapman along with closer Will Smith, setup man Josh Sborz, and a mix of others reliable arms. This acquisition strengthens their pitching staff and gives manager Bruce Bochy more options in high-leverage situations.

The Royals, who have the second-worst record in baseball, have begun their selling process leading up to the trade deadline. Aroldis Chapman was one of their most valuable trade assets, and they were able to acquire Ragans and Cabrera in the deal. Ragans, 25, has battled injuries but has shown promise, while Cabrera, 17, is a young player with a lot of potential.

The Royals are expected to continue making moves in the coming weeks. Righty relievers Scott Barlow and Taylor Clarke, as well as role players like Matt Duffy and Edward Olivares, are likely to generate interest from other teams. However, it is unlikely that the Royals will trade their star catcher Salvador Perez.

With a strong offense and a solid starting rotation, the Rangers have been one of the top teams in the league this season. However, their bullpen has been a weak point, ranking near the bottom in ERA and win probability added. The addition of Aroldis Chapman is expected to address this issue, but the Rangers may still pursue further bullpen help before the trade deadline.

As the deadline approaches, both teams will continue to assess their needs and explore potential trade opportunities. The Royals are open to further moves, while the Rangers will aim to solidify their roster for a postseason push. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how Chapman performs with his new team and whether the trade proves to be a significant boost for the Rangers’ bullpen.

