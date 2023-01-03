Aroldis Chapman: Top 3 landing spots for the free agent flamethrower

Aroldis Chapman, known as the "Cuban Missile," is back on the market. Chapman's 5-year, $86 million contract with the New York Yankees expired after the end of the previous season, and he is now a free agent.

Chapman is one of the premier closers in the MLB. He can overpower hitters with a fastball that regularly exceeds 100 mph. Additionally, Chapman left the Yankees on a sour note, allegedly missing training without a valid excuse to do so. Today, we are going to take a look at some possible landing spots for the 34-year-old left-hander.

Top 3 landing spots for Aroldis Chapman

3. Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins are in the market for a closer. However, they will probably not be able to offer Chapman the best deal. Aroldis Chapman had his worst season ever in 2022, finishing with just 9 saves and an ERA of 4.46, up more than 1 point since 2021.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Didn't expect this to be how the Aroldis Chapman era ended Didn't expect this to be how the Aroldis Chapman era ended https://t.co/SeuzVejQEs

"Didn't expect this to be how the Aroldis Chapman era ended" - @ Talkin' Yanks

The trio of Anthony Bender, Dylan Floro, and Tanner Scott looks likely to compete for the closing role for the Marlins in 2023. This could represent an opportunity for Chapman. Chapman also lives in Miami in the offseason, making it a logical option for him at this point.

2. Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have not made the postseason since 2014, and fans are beginning to get upset. The Halos traded their pitcher, Raisel Iglesias, to the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aroldis Chapman strikes out the first batter he sees in the 8th Aroldis Chapman strikes out the first batter he sees in the 8th https://t.co/EAiK4wmDFz

"Aroldis Chapman strikes out the first batter he sees in the 8th" - @ Talkin Yanks

Since the departure of Iglesias, Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera have been doing their best to hold leads late in the game. An experienced arm like Chapman could allow the likes of Loup and Tepera to reassume their roles as setup men.

1. Philadelphia Phillies

Despite making it all the way to the World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen struggled a lot in 2022. The bullpen combined for an ERA of 4.27, which was the fifth-highest in the National League.

Eric Katz #repbx @Sportsteamnews Aroldis Chapman on his new team Aroldis Chapman on his new team https://t.co/4yxRUWeRXT

"Aroldis Chapman on his new team" - @ Eric Katz

Moreover, David Robertson, who was the de facto closer for the Phillies last year, signed with the Mets. This represents an opportunity for Chapman to reinvent himself with a team that could really use his skill set.

Poll : 0 votes