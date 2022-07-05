"Arroyo for Ohtani who says no?" "It's time for Dalbec to hit the road" - MLB fans wooed by Boston Red Sox infielder's improved performance

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo has been gaining attention because of his recent performances. In just his last 20 at-bats, Arroyo has eight hits with just one strikeout. The utility player also has stellar defense and the ability to play almost every position on the field.
Christian Arroyo was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft. After spending four seasons in the minor leagues, he was called up to the Giants during the 2017 season. Although he has proven to be good in the majors, he has been very injury prone, playing just 180 games through six seasons.
Arroyo is starting to heat up this season, and discussions of what to do with him have been sparked by Boston Red Sox fans. He is not an everyday starter, as he has played in just 38 games this season. He is still only 27 years old and has a future in Major League Baseball if he can stay healthy.
The Red Sox are in a very tight race in the American League East, which features the best team in baseball and two other playoff teams. If Boston wants to stay competitive, they need to shake things up with a trade. Christian Arroyo could be that guy.
Although Shohei Ohtani is definitely out of the picture for the Red Sox, Arroyo makes things interesting for Boston. Red Sox fans are excited about the young player's recent performance. This is what the fans had to say regarding the future of Christian Arroyo.
Boston Red Sox fans excited about Arroyo's recent performance
Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec has been nothing short of disappointing so far this season. He is batting only .205 with just a .611 OPS. It makes sense that fans want to see him replaced.
Although Arroyo could be a valuable trade piece, his improved performance could be useful for the Red Sox to keep.
This fan was at the Boston Red Sox game yesterday and said Christian Arroyo played very well.
Arroyo was red-hot for Boston during June and July of last season. In 24 games, he had six home runs and hit .270.
This fan does not want to give up on Arroyo just yet, and they were somewhat against the signing of a player like Trevor Story.
Christian Arroyo was a very talented player from the start, as he was the 25th overall pick in 2013. He has just been victim of very unfortunate situations.
Christian Arroyo's recent performances for the Boston Red Sox put the team in a sticky situation. They could choose to keep him and play him more, or they could send him off in a trade. No matter what, what happens to Arroyo is going to be interesting to see.