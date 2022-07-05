"Arroyo for Ohtani who says no?" "It's time for Dalbec to hit the road" - MLB fans wooed by Boston Red Sox infielder's improved performance

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo has been gaining attention because of his recent performances. In just his last 20 at-bats, Arroyo has eight hits with just one strikeout. The utility player also has stellar defense and the ability to play almost every position on the field.

Red Sox Stats @redsoxstats Arroyo is 8 for his last 20 with 1 strikeout. He's been hitting the ball hard all year. He plays very strong defense. If I were a team talking to the Sox I'd be interested in getting him and giving him a full time job. It's always been freak injuries holding him back. Arroyo is 8 for his last 20 with 1 strikeout. He's been hitting the ball hard all year. He plays very strong defense. If I were a team talking to the Sox I'd be interested in getting him and giving him a full time job. It's always been freak injuries holding him back.

Christian Arroyo was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft. After spending four seasons in the minor leagues, he was called up to the Giants during the 2017 season. Although he has proven to be good in the majors, he has been very injury prone, playing just 180 games through six seasons.

Arroyo is starting to heat up this season, and discussions of what to do with him have been sparked by Boston Red Sox fans. He is not an everyday starter, as he has played in just 38 games this season. He is still only 27 years old and has a future in Major League Baseball if he can stay healthy.

The Red Sox are in a very tight race in the American League East, which features the best team in baseball and two other playoff teams. If Boston wants to stay competitive, they need to shake things up with a trade. Christian Arroyo could be that guy.

Although Shohei Ohtani is definitely out of the picture for the Red Sox, Arroyo makes things interesting for Boston. Red Sox fans are excited about the young player's recent performance. This is what the fans had to say regarding the future of Christian Arroyo.

Boston Red Sox fans excited about Arroyo's recent performance

Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec has been nothing short of disappointing so far this season. He is batting only .205 with just a .611 OPS. It makes sense that fans want to see him replaced.

Monctonscout @Monctonscout @redsoxstats Might be worth giving him more AB at 1st over Dalbec who is scuffling. @redsoxstats Might be worth giving him more AB at 1st over Dalbec who is scuffling.

HEX2020 @HEX20201 @redsoxstats It’s time for Dalbec to hit the road. @redsoxstats It’s time for Dalbec to hit the road.

Although Arroyo could be a valuable trade piece, his improved performance could be useful for the Red Sox to keep.

Dorvid @DorvidGoldy @redsoxstats True but with a weak bench can you afford to lose him? @redsoxstats True but with a weak bench can you afford to lose him?

This fan was at the Boston Red Sox game yesterday and said Christian Arroyo played very well.

Jared Lee Boyum @Jared_Boyum @redsoxstats I was at the game yesterday, and he seemed to be the only one having very productive at bats. Had some very good contact, in a game where everyone was struggling to get it out of the outfield. @redsoxstats I was at the game yesterday, and he seemed to be the only one having very productive at bats. Had some very good contact, in a game where everyone was struggling to get it out of the outfield.

Arroyo was red-hot for Boston during June and July of last season. In 24 games, he had six home runs and hit .270.

jason @js222516 @redsoxstats don’t forget when he became barry bonds for a little while last year @redsoxstats don’t forget when he became barry bonds for a little while last year

This fan does not want to give up on Arroyo just yet, and they were somewhat against the signing of a player like Trevor Story.

Ben Pope @bope016 @redsoxstats One of the reasons I didn't want to sign a SS type to play 2B, always have believed in Arroyo. Still like Story.... @redsoxstats One of the reasons I didn't want to sign a SS type to play 2B, always have believed in Arroyo. Still like Story....

Christian Arroyo was a very talented player from the start, as he was the 25th overall pick in 2013. He has just been victim of very unfortunate situations.

Jared Z @Jrods_Tweets , it’s never been a talent issue, crazy bad freak injury luck @redsoxstats He was a first round pick for a reason, it’s never been a talent issue, crazy bad freak injury luck @redsoxstats He was a first round pick for a reason 😎, it’s never been a talent issue, crazy bad freak injury luck

Christian Arroyo's recent performances for the Boston Red Sox put the team in a sticky situation. They could choose to keep him and play him more, or they could send him off in a trade. No matter what, what happens to Arroyo is going to be interesting to see.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far