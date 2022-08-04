"As I threw underhanded to first base, I broke my arm" - WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's brazen baseball injury claim once sent shockwaves across the sporting fraternity

Former wrestling star Hulk Hogan’s outrageous MLB story about himself once set off a frenzy throughout the baseball and wrestling world. It's astounding to see the stories Hogan has spun, many of which have been disproven.

One of Hogan's tales claimed the WWE Hall of Famer could have made an MLB career and played for the New York Yankees.

In an interview with the “Mercury News” a few years ago, Hogan claimed that baseball was his first love. He said he may have had an MLB career if an injury hadn't happened.

“I was playing third base. The bases were loaded. I moved in on the infield. The guy stepped outside the box and hit one off the handle.

"And as it dribbled down the third base line, I ran in — this was the bottom of the seventh inning and the score was 0-0 — and I picked it up. As I threw underhanded to first base, I broke my arm. My arm was never the same.”

In high school, Hogan played third base and pitched. Scouts from the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds reportedly came to watch him.

Hulk Hogan’s success story

Hulk Hogan started his wrestling journey in the 1970s. He was the most requested celebrity wrestler of the 1980s.

Hogan donated much of his time to a charity foundation called Make-A-Wish, which was founded in 1986. The charity is dedicated to granting the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy.

WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX

From 1983 through 1999, Hogan was the most motivational wrestler. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

During and after wrestling, Hogan had an extensive acting career, beginning with his 1982 cameo role in "Rocky III." He has starred in several films, including “No Holds Barred,” among others. His reality program “Hogan Knows Best” also earned him a Teen Choice Award.

“Welcome to the dark side of Hollywood brother and if you don’t like it you fans can stick it!!!” – HulkHogan

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest wrestlers in pro-wrestling history. Even after retiring, Hogan still runs wild.

