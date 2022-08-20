Astros and Braves fans gear up for World Series rematch in critical weekend series in Atlanta - "It feels like yesterday” "I have a feeling that it's going to be a different outcome this time"

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros are set to face off in a 2021 World Series rematch tonight. Both teams enter with incredible records: the Braves at 73-47 and the Astros at 77-43.

"Rematch of the 2021 World Series" - Houston Astros

Braves and Astros fans are excited for the World Series rematch to begin. Many fans took to Twitter in anticipation of the weekend series.

One Braves fan remembers last year's World Series like it was yesterday. It was the Braves' first championship since 1995.

Astros fans are confident this series will have a different outcome.

Astros Fans UK @AstrosFansUK @astros A better outcome this time, please… not that it would even 0.01% make up for it. @astros A better outcome this time, please… not that it would even 0.01% make up for it.

Fans are hyped and ready for the rematch.

The Astros put up 21 total runs yesterday against the Chicago White Sox, and fans are expecting the offense to be quiet tonight.

Some fans are not buying into the hype of the rematch as it is just a regular-season game.

Chrishane812 @chrishane812 @astros It's just a regular season game.... it's no ws rematch @astros It's just a regular season game.... it's no ws rematch

Some fans of the Astros would not like to be reminded of the outcome from last year.

Besides the rematch from a year ago, it is a huge series for both teams. Houston wants to maintain its position atop the American League, and Atlanta wants to creep closer to the Mets in the National League East.

Fans of both clubs are ready to face off once again with the first pitch scheduled for tonight's game at 7:20 p.m. EDT.

08/19/22: Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview

Truist Park in Atlanta during a Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves game

The series features two of the best teams in all of baseball as the Astros travel to Atlanta to face the Braves. Here is a complete preview of everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

The Astros' projected lineup can be seen below:

Jose Altuve, 2B Yuli Gurriel, 1B Yordan Alvarez, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Trey Mancini, DH Jeremy Pena, SS Chas McCormick, CF Martin Maldanodo, C

Lance McCullers Jr. will start on the mound for the Astros tonight. McCullers enters with a 1-0 record and a 0.00 ERA. The Astros enter today's game in the top five in the American League in team ERA and runs scored per game.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

The Braves' starting lineup can be seen below:

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF Dansby Swanson, SS Austin Riley, 3B Matt Olson, 1B Travis d'Arnaud, C Eddie Rosario, DH Vaughn Grissom, 2B Michael Harris, CF Robbie Grossman, LF

Kyle Wright will be the starting pitcher for the Braves tonight. Wright enters play with a 14-5 record and a 3.14 ERA.

The series is expected to be competitive and will surely bring about plenty of highlights.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt