Baseball, often considered America's national pastime, has always had a rich history and diverse player pool. However, the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies brought attention to the disheartening fact that it was the first World Series since 1950 without a U.S.-born Black player on either team.

The remarks made by Astros manager Dusty Baker and the concerns expressed by Major League Baseball Players Association director Tony Clark shed light on the issue and call for reflection and change.

Baker said:

"I don't think that that's something that baseball should really be proud of, it looks bad. It let's people know it didn't take a year or even a decade to get to this point. But there is help on the way. You can tell by the number of African American No. 1 draft choices."

During a media availability, Dusty Baker expressed his disappointment, stating that the absence of U.S.-born Black players in the World Series does not reflect positively on the game. Tony Clark echoed Baker's sentiments by emphasizing the importance of representation and its impact on young, aspiring athletes.

The lack of Black players in the World Series raises concerns about inclusivity and opportunities within the sport. Since Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947, Black players have made significant contributions to baseball's history.

A call for change: Why baseball needs more African-American participation

The absence of U.S.-born Black players in the 2022 World Series is a wake-up call, urging baseball to embrace progress and diversity. Although both the Astros and Phillies have players of color on their rosters, including Jose Altuve from Venezuela and Jean Segura from the Dominican Republic, the absence of U.S.-born Black players was a striking concern.

Bob Kendrick is the President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

The observations made by Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, highlight the need to create more opportunities for Black youth to pursue their dreams at the highest level.

Kendrick said that this lack of representation in cities with substantial African-American populations emphasizes the work that needs to be done to ensure equal opportunities.

The 2022 World Series served as a reminder that the sport has a responsibility to reflect the diversity of its fan base and provide equal opportunities for players of all backgrounds. The absence of U.S.-born Black players in the World Series calls for a collective commitment to change.

