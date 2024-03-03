Astros star J.P. France's wife Jessica captures heartwarming moment of son Liam peacefully dozing off

J.P. France and the Houston Astros have started their preparations for the upcoming 162-game schedule. Meanwhile, off the field, France and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their second child. Their first son, Liam, was born in January 2023.

Recently, Jessica took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of Liam dozing off to sleep.

"Farmers Market - 1, Liam - 0," she wrote in the story.

Jessica McCain's Instagram story

J.P. France and Jessica McCain tied the knot on Feb. 6, 2021. The couple will soon become the parents of another child, who is on the way.

Jessica McCain once helped J.P. France continue his baseball career

On the back of an impressive minor league season in 2022, J.P. France was promoted to the majors in May 2023 and ever since, he has done well for the Astros.

But behind every success story there are low moments and even France had his tough times. In an interview with The Athletic last year, France revealed that he once thought about quitting his baseball career.

However, his wife came as a guiding angel and helped stop him from thinking in that direction and continue to focus on his baseball career.

“And she just got on me, just chewing me out,” France said. “She's like 'If you want to quit, just quit. Stop wasting my time, stop wasting your time, we can go back, I can go back to work in Aspen and all that. I said 'I don't quit.'"

J.P. France made his major league debut against the Seattle Mariners in May 2023. He finished the year 11-6 with an ERA of 3.83 and 101 strikeouts in 24.

He has now established himself as an entrusted starter in Houston. He will be part of the rotation that will be spearheaded by Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown and Lance McCullers Jr.

However, McCullers Jr. is recovering and will only be available by the end of July. In the meantime, both Brown and France will get to start games for the club.

