  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Astros vs. Braves: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 13, 2025

Astros vs. Braves: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 13, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Sep 13, 2025 12:08 GMT
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Astros vs. Braves: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 13, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros meet Saturday evening in Atlanta, each having arrived in town with a distinctly different destiny. Houston, which leads the AL West at 80-68, is leaning on pitching as a stronghold in its quest to fend off pursuers in this close divisional battle. The Braves, meanwhile, are 65-82 and trying to halt a three-game home losing streak while salvaging momentum late in an underwhelming season. With Hunter Brown taking the mound for Houston opposite Bryce Elder, this matchup presents a contrast of one of baseball's hottest young arms with a Braves rotation still searching for answers.

Ad

Starting Pitchers:

Hunter Brown (Astros) Brown has been the Houston rotation's ace this season, going 11-7, 2.25 ERA, and 1.01 WHIP in 167.2 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander has 190 strikeouts and continues to dominate with a strong mix of velocity and command. His bat-missing ability has been an enormous factor in the Astros' rise atop the AL West. Bryce Elder (Braves) Elder comes in with a 7-9 record and a 5.35 ERA in 138 innings, having an issue with consistency in 2025. The right-hander has a 1.41 WHIP with 111 strikeouts but tends to labor against lineups that can put hits together in succession. Atlanta will be looking to get a quality outing from him if they are going to slow Houston's bats down and snap their home losing streak.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hot Hitters:

Houston: Yordan Alvarez - when he’s right, a single swing erases deficits; the Astros’ lineup feeds off his power

Atlanta: Ronald Acuna Jr. - the one batter who can flip the script in an inning with power and speed; Atlanta needs him to set the tone.

Injury Report:

Atlanta Braves:

  • Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip)
  • Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal)
  • Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow)
  • Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
Ad

Houston Astros:

  • Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (hand)
  • Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow)
  • Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (elbow)
  • John Rooney: 60-Day IL (concussion/nasal)
  • Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique)
  • Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee)
  • Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow)
  • Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring)
  • Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand)
  • Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Ad

Current Odds

  • Run Line: Astros −1.5 (+122) | Braves +1.5 (−149)
  • Total: Over 8.5 (−102) | Under 8.5 (−119)
  • Moneyline: Astros −137 | Braves +113

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets

  1. Astros Moneyline (−137)
  2. Over 8.5 (−102)
  3. Hunter Brown Over 5.5 Ks

Projection: Astros 6, Braves 3

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications