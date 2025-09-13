Astros vs. Braves: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 13, 2025

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros meet Saturday evening in Atlanta, each having arrived in town with a distinctly different destiny. Houston, which leads the AL West at 80-68, is leaning on pitching as a stronghold in its quest to fend off pursuers in this close divisional battle. The Braves, meanwhile, are 65-82 and trying to halt a three-game home losing streak while salvaging momentum late in an underwhelming season. With Hunter Brown taking the mound for Houston opposite Bryce Elder, this matchup presents a contrast of one of baseball's hottest young arms with a Braves rotation still searching for answers.

Starting Pitchers:

Hunter Brown (Astros) Brown has been the Houston rotation's ace this season, going 11-7, 2.25 ERA, and 1.01 WHIP in 167.2 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander has 190 strikeouts and continues to dominate with a strong mix of velocity and command. His bat-missing ability has been an enormous factor in the Astros' rise atop the AL West. Bryce Elder (Braves) Elder comes in with a 7-9 record and a 5.35 ERA in 138 innings, having an issue with consistency in 2025. The right-hander has a 1.41 WHIP with 111 strikeouts but tends to labor against lineups that can put hits together in succession. Atlanta will be looking to get a quality outing from him if they are going to slow Houston's bats down and snap their home losing streak.

Hot Hitters:

Houston: Yordan Alvarez - when he’s right, a single swing erases deficits; the Astros’ lineup feeds off his power

Atlanta: Ronald Acuna Jr. - the one batter who can flip the script in an inning with power and speed; Atlanta needs him to set the tone.

Injury Report:

Atlanta Braves:

Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip)

Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal)

Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow)

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow)

Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Houston Astros:

Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (hand)

Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (elbow)

John Rooney: 60-Day IL (concussion/nasal)

Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring)

Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand)

Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line: Astros −1.5 (+122) | Braves +1.5 (−149)

Total: Over 8.5 (−102) | Under 8.5 (−119)

Moneyline: Astros −137 | Braves +113

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets

Astros Moneyline (−137) Over 8.5 (−102) Hunter Brown Over 5.5 Ks

Projection: Astros 6, Braves 3

