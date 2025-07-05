Astros vs. Dodgers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 5, 2025

After a jaw-dropping 18-1 beatdown by the Astros in Game 1, handing the LA Dodgers their worst home loss in years, tensions are sky-high at Dodger Stadium heading into Game 2 on Saturday.

The spotlight shifts to Shohei Ohtani, making his highly anticipated fourth pitching start of the season. Meanwhile, the red-hot Framber Valdez aims to keep Houston’s momentum rolling.

Astros vs. Dodgers: Game 2 - Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Framber Valdez (Astros)

Valdez has turned himself into one of baseball’s most trusted workhorses this season. Sitting at 9–4 with a sharp 2.73 ERA, he’s been the kind of pitcher you hand the ball to when you need a win.

Over his last 10 starts, he’s gone 8-2 with a lights-out 1.72 ERA, carving up lineups with his signature sinker and fearless attitude. His last outing was incredible with six shutout innings against the Cubs, where he struck out six and walked just two. When Framber’s locked in, hitters know they’re in for a long night.

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)

Every time Ohtani steps onto a baseball field, something record-breaking feels within reach. He’s already setting the National League on fire at the plate with 30 home runs, a towering .642 slugging percentage and a 1.006 OPS, but it’s the return of his arm that has Dodger Stadium buzzing.

In limited mound duty this season, Ohtani has posted a 2.25 ERA over four innings and unleashed a 101.7 mph fastball, the fastest pitch of his career. The Dodgers are handling him carefully, but when he's on the hill, the stadium holds its breath.

Hot Hitters

Cam Smith (Astros)

At just 22, Smith has rapidly proven he belongs at the big-league level. He’s hitting .292/.359/.446 with seven home runs, 39 RBIs, 36 runs and a healthy .805 OPS across 74 games. His Statcast profile includes a 46.7% hard-hit rate and .356 wOBA, well above average for a rookie.

Andy Pages (Dodgers)

Pages have quietly surged as one of MLB’s top breakout bats in 2025. He’s slashing .290/.328/.502 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and a robust .830 OPS over 85 games. His Statcast profile shows a 39.1% hard-hit rate, 8.6% barrel rate and average exit velocity of 89, a true indicator that when he connects, he’s dangerous.

Projected Lineups

Houston Astros (Away Team):

3B Isaac Paredes (R)

CF Jake Meyers (R)

2B Jose Altuve (R)

RF Cam Smith (R)

DH Victor Caratini (S)

C Yainer Diaz (R)

1B Christian Walker (R)

LF Cooper Hummel (S)

SS Mauricio Dubon (R)

SP: Framber Valdez (L) - 9-4, 2.72 ERA

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):

DH/SP Shohei Ohtani (L)

SS Mookie Betts (R)

C Will Smith (R)

1B Freddie Freeman (L)

RF Teoscar Hernandez (R)

CF Andy Pages (R)

2B Tommy Edman (S)

LF Enrique Hernandez (R)

3B Miguel Rojas (R)

Primary pitcher: Justin Wrobleski (L) - 4-2, 4.08 ERA

Injury Report

Astros

Yordan Alvarez (DH) – 60-day IL, out indefinitely after right-hand fracture setback.

Jeremy Pena (SS) – 10-day IL, rib fracture, out through mid-July.

Ronel Blanco (SP) – UCL surgery, out for the season.

Luis Garcia, and Cristian Javier (SPs) – are both out long-term with elbow injuries.

Dodgers

Max Muncy (3B) – 10-day IL, left knee bone bruise, out 4–6 more weeks.

Tyler Glasnow (SP) – rehabbing shoulder injury, return possible next week.

Blake Snell (SP) – 60-day IL, shoulder strain.

Tony Gonsolin, and Roki Sasaki (SPs) – are both out long-term with elbow/shoulder issues.

Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen (RPs) – both on 60-day IL.

Current Odds

Astros Run Line (+1.5) –176

Dodgers Run Line (–1.5) +144

Over 8.5 Runs –109

Under 8.5 Runs –112

Astros Moneyline +122

Dodgers Moneyline –148

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Dodgers 4, Astros 3

Top Bets:

Dodgers Moneyline (–148) - Ohtani’s two-way impact and Dodger Stadium edge make this a confident pick. Under 8.5 Runs (–112) - elite arms, elite control, expect a tight, low-scoring affair.

Value Parlay: Dodgers ML + Under 8.5 offers a balanced, high-value combination if LA wins with pitching controlling the scoreboard.

