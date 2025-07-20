Astros vs. Mariners: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 20, 2025

Houston Astros aim to snap a three-game losing streak as they wrap up this series at T-Mobile Park, facing off against a red-hot Seattle Mariners squad. On the mound for Houston is Hunter Brown, the league’s most consistent ace when healthy, while Seattle counters with burgeoning All-Star Bryan Woo, virtually unhittable at home.

With Randy Arozarena locked in with three homers in four games and Christian Walker showing signs of life in Houston’s lineup, tonight’s finale has all the makings of a true pennant-round thriller, where one clutch swing or missed spot could decide it all.

Starting Pitchers

Hunter Brown (Astros)

One of the AL’s most dominant arms in 2025, Hunter Brown enters Game 3 with a 9-4 record, 2.43 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 137 strikeouts. Despite taking the loss in his last start against Texas, where he allowed four runs over five innings, Brown still punched out eight and showed his usual swing-and-miss stuff.

With elite command and strikeout ability, he’s been the Astros’ rotation anchor all season.

Bryan Woo (Mariners)

Woo has blossomed into a frontline starter, carrying an 8-4 record and stellar 2.75 ERA into this matchup. His WHIP sits at just 0.93, and he’s fanned 109 batters across 114.2 innings.

In his most recent start, he held the Yankees to two runs across 7.1 efficient innings, earning a no-decision. With excellent control and a home ERA well under 3.00, Woo gives Seattle a legitimate edge in Game 3.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Christian Walker (Astros)

While Walker’s overall average sits at .229, the veteran slugger has heated up in July. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two walks and a stolen base in Saturday’s extra-innings loss. With 12 home runs and 49 RBIs on the year, Walker’s ability to produce with runners on makes him a key threat in the middle of Houston’s lineup.

Randy Arozarena (Mariners)

Arozarena is locked in at the plate, blasting three homers in his last four games while batting .471 during that stretch. For the season, he’s hitting .255 with 18 home runs, 49 RBIs, 56 runs and 16 steals. Arozarena could swing this game in Seattle’s favor with one big swing.

Projected Lineups

Houston Astros (Away Team):

3B Mauricio Dubon (R)

RF Cam Smith (R)

LF Jose Altuve (R)

1B Christian Walker (R)

DH Victor Caratini (S)

C Yainer Diaz (R)

CF Taylor Trammell (L)

SS Zack Short (R)

2B Brice Matthews (R)

SP: Hunter Brown (R) - 9-4, 2.43 ERA

Seattle Mariners (Home Team):

SS J.P. Crawford (L)

CF Julio Rodriguez (R)

DH Cal Raleigh (S)

LF Randy Arozarena (R)

1B Donovan Solano (R)

C Mitch Garver (R)

RF Dylan Moore (R)

3B Brooks Williamson (R)

2B Cole Young (L)

SP: Bryan Woo (R) - 8-4, 2.75 ERA

Injury Report

Astros:

Yordan Alvarez (hand): On 60-day IL, recent batting off tees.

Cristian Javier & Luis Garcia (elbow): Rehab assignments are ongoing.

Jake Meyers (calf): Out multiple weeks.

Brendan Rodgers (oblique): Late-developing setback.

Chas McCormick: Activated, limited availability.

Mariners:

No significant recent injuries impacting tonight’s roster.

Current Odds

Run Line:

Astros +1.5 (−200)

Mariners −1.5 (+162)

Total:

Over 6.5 (−112)

Under 6.5 (−108)

Moneyline:

Astros +118

Mariners −144

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Mariners 4, Astros 2

Top Bets:

Mariners Moneyline (−144), Woo’s home dominance, backed by historical splits and run-suppressing pitching, gives Seattle the clear edge. Under 6.5 Total Runs (−108), both starters boast elite control and dominance. This should be a low-scoring pitcher’s duel.

Parlay: Mariners ML + Under 6.5, a cohesive play on home-field pitching efficiency and expected run environment.

