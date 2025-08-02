Astros vs. Red Sox: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 2, 2025

The Boston Red Sox look to extend their home winning streak to four games as they host the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. Boston has been tough to beat at home this season, winning 35 of 56 games, and they’ll rely on Walker Buehler to keep that trend alive despite his recent struggles on the mound.

The Astros, still leading the AL West, will counter with Colton Gordon, who’s shown flashes but is still finding his footing in the big leagues. Both teams are coming in with identical .237 averages over their last 10 games, but with Boston’s pitching holding a recent edge, this matchup could be a tight, low-scoring battle if the bullpens can hold up.

Starting Pitchers

Colton Gordon (Astros - LHP)

Colton Gordon enters Game 2 looking to bounce back after a tough outing against the Athletics, where he allowed four runs over five innings, though he managed six strikeouts without issuing a walk. The left-hander has shown flashes of sharpness but carries a 4.74 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 62.2 innings this season, indicating a need for better command and consistency against a disciplined Red Sox lineup.

Walker Buehler (Red Sox - RHP)

Walker Buehler, meanwhile, continues to search for rhythm in his return season, holding a 6-6 record with a 5.72 ERA over 89.2 innings. His last start was another grind, surrendering three runs on four hits and five walks in just 4.2 innings, though the Red Sox managed to pull out a win. Buehler’s command struggles (1.54 WHIP) remain a concern, but his strikeout potential (71 Ks) keeps him in play as a bounce-back candidate if he can find his groove early.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Jose Altuve is coming off a vintage performance, going 4-for-4 with a three-run homer and scoring twice more in Houston’s 9-1 win over the Nationals. With his swing locked in, Altuve’s momentum could carry over as a spark plug atop the Astros’ lineup in Game 2.

Alex Bregman has quietly been one of the Astros’ most reliable bats this season, maintaining a .301 average with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. His disciplined approach at the plate keeps him in the middle of run-scoring opportunities, making him a constant threat to drive in key runs.

Injury Report

Red Sox:

Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (ACL)

Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip)

Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee)

Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee)

Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros:

Jeremy Pena: Day-to-day (hamstring)

Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brandon Walter: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (finger)

Isaac Paredes: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf)

Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand)

Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand)

Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb)

Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow)

J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Current Odds

Run Line: Astros −1.5 (+149) | Red Sox +1.5 (−183)

Total: Over 9.5 (−101) | Under 9.5 (−121)

Moneyline: Astros −105 | Red Sox −115

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Prediction: Red Sox 5, Astros 4

Best Bets:

Red Sox Moneyline (−115) – Buehler has gained traction, and Boston looks sharper offensively at home. Under 9.5 Total Runs (−121) – Both pitchers have shown enough control to keep this under, especially with Fenway’s larger outfield.

Same-Game Parlay: Red Sox ML + Alex Bregman to Record a Hit – Bregman’s bat and Boston’s overall edge provide value here.

