Astros World Series Appearances: How many times have the Houston Astros made the Fall Classic?

The Houston Astros are headed back to the World Series. For some fans, it may seem like the Astros are the natural AL Champs, who proceed to the Fall Classic every single year.

Although maybe not every single year, the Astros certainly do seem to make it to the World Series very frequently. Today, we will go through a brief recap of the Astros' World Series appearances.

Despite being in the MLB since 1962, the Houston Astros began their lifespan with one of the longest playoff droughts in MLB history. It was not until the 2005 season that the team finally began to make waves.

Under former Houston Astros player Phil Garner as manager, the team overcame both the Atlanta Braves and Albert Pujols' St. Louis Cardinals to advance to their first World Series in franchise history. Unfortunately, that was all they could say; the Astros were swept 4-0 by the Chicago White Sox that season.

Today in 2005: The Chicago #WhiteSox win the World Series, sweeping the Houston Astros in four games!" - @ Baseball by Bsmile

The Astros then embarked on a near-decade of soul-searching. They transitioned from the National League to the American League in 2013, and finished that season with the worst record in baseball.

It wasn't until some key changes were made that the Astros began to wake up. The hiring of manager A.J. Hinch in 2015 provided a huge boost to their team. Additionally, a pair of young players in the form of Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman joined the team.

In 2017, in his first full season, Bregman had 19 home runs and 71 RBIs. Correa was named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2015 after hitting 22 home runs and 68 RBIs.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX 4 years ago today, the Dodgers & Astros battled it out in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series where 25 total runs were scored. 4 years ago today, the Dodgers & Astros battled it out in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series where 25 total runs were scored. https://t.co/F0hvOWdyWl

"4 years ago today, the Dodgers & Astros battled it out in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series where 25 total runs were scored." - @ Fox Sports: MLB

The aforementioned changes drove the Houston Astros to win the 2017 World Series, their first in franchise history. In 2019, they lost to Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals in seven games. In 2021, they met a similar fate against the Atlanta Braves.

The Houston Astros are back for their 4th World Series in 6 seasons

If you don't know yet, the Astros are headed back to the World Series in 2022. This time, it will be against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Philles. Astros manager Dusty Baker will seek his first career World Series title. It's all on the line for the Astros in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes