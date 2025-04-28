Athletics vs. Rangers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 28, MLB 2025

The Texas Rangers and Athletics, formerly the Oakland Athletics, will begin their matchup on Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET. It's already their second time meeting in 2025, and it will be another key early-season matchup.
Athletics vs Rangers recent form and records
The Rangers come into play at 15-13. They are in second in the AL West and are coming off a series loss to the San Francisco Giants. They've won four of their last 10.
The Athletics are just a game back at 14-14. They are fourth, but only two games out of first place. They're coming off a series win over the Chicago White Sox and have won six out of their last 10.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
JP Sears (3-2, 3.21 ERA, 23 strikeouts) vs. Patrick Corbin (2-0, 3.77 ERA, 10 strikeouts)
JP Sears was 11-13 with a 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 180.2 innings pitched last year.
Last Start: Five innings, five hits, two runs, one walk and five strikeouts.
Career vs. Rangers: 5-0 with a 4.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48.1 innings pitched (nine appearances).
Patrick Corbin was 6-13 with a 5.62 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 139 strikeouts in 174.2 innings pitched with the Washington Nationals last year.
Last Start: Five innings, seven hits, two runs, two walks and four strikeouts.
Career vs. Athletics: 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 innings (two appearances).
Must-watch hitters
Athletics
Jacob Wilson is leading the Athletics with a .324 batting average and 34 hits this year.
Tyler Soderstrom is tied for second in baseball with nine home runs, and he leads the team with a .361 OBP and 22 RBI.
Rangers
By default, Adolis Garcia has been one of the Rangers' best qualified hitters. He leads the team in batting average and on-base percentage, although both marks are below .275.
Wyatt Langford is leading the team with six home runs. He also has a 1.2 bWAR.
Injuries
Josh Jung is considered day-to-day for the Rangers, but he has played recently and should be available on Monday. Paul Bonzagni is also day-to-day, while Corey Seager remains on the IL.
Athletics vs. Rangers betting odds
Athletics vs Rangers expert predictions
The Athletics and Rangers are evenly matched, but the pitching matchup leans toward the Athletics. JP Sears has been solid, and Patrick Corbin has been one of the worst starters in baseball in the last five seasons.
The offensive matchup also leans to the Athletics. While the Rangers have more firepower, they are struggling, and the Athletics have been hitting well. Their lineup has been surprisingly solid.
Prediction: Athletics 5, Rangers 4