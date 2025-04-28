Athletics vs. Rangers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 28, MLB 2025

The Texas Rangers and Athletics, formerly the Oakland Athletics, will begin their matchup on Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET. It's already their second time meeting in 2025, and it will be another key early-season matchup.

Ad

Athletics vs Rangers recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Rangers come into play at 15-13. They are in second in the AL West and are coming off a series loss to the San Francisco Giants. They've won four of their last 10.

The Athletics are just a game back at 14-14. They are fourth, but only two games out of first place. They're coming off a series win over the Chicago White Sox and have won six out of their last 10.

Ad

Trending

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

JP Sears (3-2, 3.21 ERA, 23 strikeouts) vs. Patrick Corbin (2-0, 3.77 ERA, 10 strikeouts)

JP Sears is on the mound today (Imagn)

JP Sears was 11-13 with a 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 180.2 innings pitched last year.

Ad

Last Start: Five innings, five hits, two runs, one walk and five strikeouts.

Career vs. Rangers: 5-0 with a 4.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48.1 innings pitched (nine appearances).

Patrick Corbin was 6-13 with a 5.62 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 139 strikeouts in 174.2 innings pitched with the Washington Nationals last year.

Last Start: Five innings, seven hits, two runs, two walks and four strikeouts.

Career vs. Athletics: 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 innings (two appearances).

Ad

Must-watch hitters

Athletics

Jacob Wilson is leading the Athletics with a .324 batting average and 34 hits this year.

Tyler Soderstrom is tied for second in baseball with nine home runs, and he leads the team with a .361 OBP and 22 RBI.

Rangers

By default, Adolis Garcia has been one of the Rangers' best qualified hitters. He leads the team in batting average and on-base percentage, although both marks are below .275.

Wyatt Langford has hit well (Imagn)

Wyatt Langford is leading the team with six home runs. He also has a 1.2 bWAR.

Ad

Injuries

Josh Jung is considered day-to-day for the Rangers, but he has played recently and should be available on Monday. Paul Bonzagni is also day-to-day, while Corey Seager remains on the IL.

Athletics vs. Rangers betting odds

Moneyline Spread Total Athletics -110 Athletics -1.5 (+145)

Over 9 (-118) Rangers -110 Rangers +1.5 (-180) Under 9 (-102)

Ad

Athletics vs Rangers expert predictions

The Athletics and Rangers are evenly matched, but the pitching matchup leans toward the Athletics. JP Sears has been solid, and Patrick Corbin has been one of the worst starters in baseball in the last five seasons.

The offensive matchup also leans to the Athletics. While the Rangers have more firepower, they are struggling, and the Athletics have been hitting well. Their lineup has been surprisingly solid.

Prediction: Athletics 5, Rangers 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More