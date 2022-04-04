Atlanta Braves 2022 Season Preview: Projected Lineups, rotations and 3 bold predictions

The Atlanta Braves enter 2022 with a massive target on their back. The downside to being the defending World Series Champion is that there are 29 teams doing everything in their power to ensure Atlanta don't go all the way again.

However, the Braves have done everything in their power to ensure they are in the best position to repeat their quest to defend their crown. The team's biggest move was pulling the trigger on acquiring Oakland Athletics' slugger Matt Olson for prospects.

In the process, they effectively signed the divorce papers with superstar first baseman and former 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Freddie Freeman. Saying goodbye to a franchise legend is a bold move, but the Braves are confident that with Olson and new bullpen additions Kenley Jansen from the LA Dodgers and Colin Mchugh, the team will be back to the World Series in 2022.

Atlanta Braves Projected 2022 Lineup

With the firepower of Matt Olson and the returning Marcel Ozuna, Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall, the Braves have a lot of firepower in their lineup. For champion captain Brian Snitker the likeliest lineup card that could be turned in on Opening Day will feature the following names:

1 Eddie Rosario OF

2 Ozzie Albies 2B

3 Matt Olson 1B

4 Austin Riley 3B

5 Marcell Ozuna OF

6 Alex Dickerson DH

7 Adam Duvall OF

8 Dansby Swanson SS

9 Travis dArnaud C.

Rosario is an underrated member of the Braves squad, bringing a rare blend of speed, hitting and defense to the top of the Atlanta order.

With his ability to play multiple outfield positions at a high defensive level (he accounted for two defensive runs saved in 2021), Rosario was a useful chess piece for Snitker. If he can maintain the elite level of defensive prowess he showed during his time with the Braves and the Minnesota Twins, he could be a key piece in helping the Braves maintain their tight hold on their World Series title.

Atlanta Braves 2022 Projected Pitching Staff

Pitching will be a different story, as the rotation looks like it could include Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Ian Anderson, Kyle Wright and Huascar Ynoa. However, Fried and Morton are both rehabbing from serious injuries, and the Braves lack significant depth behind an already shallow staff.

Snitker could have a tough time navigating that for the entirety of a season. This will likely be a spot that General Manager Alex Anthopolous seeks to upgrade via trade throughout the season. Pieces like Frankie Montas might be a good fit for the defending champions.

On that note, here are three bold predictions for the Atlanta Braves:

#1 Travis dArnaud to be an All-Star

Travis dArnaud had a rough start to his career. After being a heralded prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets farm systems, dArnaud was called up to help the New York Mets make their own World Series run.

Though he was productive offensively and sported an above average ability to frame pitches, durability was always a question, as he was riddled with injuries that have followed him to Atlanta.

However, this looks to be the year the catcher puts it all together as he looks to stay healthy enough to finally live up to the potential that made him a heralded prospect when he began his career.

Baseball GIFs @gifs_baseball Sorry for the Travis d'Arnaud home run highlight delay, I had to pixelate the scoreboard. Sorry for the Travis d'Arnaud home run highlight delay, I had to pixelate the scoreboard. https://t.co/Tty3CsI6NQ

#2 Matt Olson to hit 50 home runs

The fact that Olson achieved the level of offensive success he had playing one half of his home games in RingCentral Colliseum is impressive. Olson slugged 66 home runs at home and sported a slugging percentage of .499.

He will likely see that level of production increase as he transitions to home games in Atlanta, which are much friendlier to sluggers of Olson's caliber. Combine that with visits to ballparks such as the Philadelphia Phillies' Citizens Bank Park and the fact that Olson will have more protection and depth surrounding him in the Braves lineup, he could have a very successful inaugural season with the Braves.

#3: Max Fried to return to form as ace of pitching staff

Fried suffered a massive string of bad luck due to leg injuries, leading to a team-friendly arbitration settlement before the 2022 season commenced.

However, if Fried can return to the form he displayed before his injuries, he could be in line for a massive extension. The young ace seems humbled and hungry this season and seems ready to step into his role as the next great Braves pitcher.

