"It's winding down to where we can get him back" - Atlanta Braves eager to get Ronald Acuna Jr. back after tying the series against the San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is nearing his return. Acuna Jr. tore his ACL on July 10, 2021, and was sidelined for the rest of the season. He began the season on the 10-day disabled list and will play a few games for the Class AAA Gwinett Braves in a rehab assignment.

AP Sports @AP_Sports



apne.ws/QrXsGdJ Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday as he nears a return from the torn right ACL that ended his 2021 season. Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday as he nears a return from the torn right ACL that ended his 2021 season.apne.ws/QrXsGdJ

"Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday as he nears a return from the torn right ACL that ended his 2021 season." - @ AP Sports

Acuna Jr. was having an incredible season before his ACL tear. He had played in 82 games and was hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr.'s background

Ronald Acuna Jr. grew up in Venezuela and was signed by the Atlanta Braves in 2014 for $100,000 as an international free agent.

Acuna Jr. made his Major League debut for the Braves on April 25, 2018. He sprained his ACL on May 28, 2018, and was put on the 10-day disabled list.

Acuna Jr. finished the season playing in 111 games and hit .293 with 26 home runs and 64 RBIs. Even though Acuna Jr. only played in 111 games, he was named the National League Rookie of the Year.

SI MLB @si_mlb Ronald Acuña Jr. will reportedly be back in the Braves' starting lineup in the first week of May trib.al/yMPI8zI Ronald Acuña Jr. will reportedly be back in the Braves' starting lineup in the first week of May trib.al/yMPI8zI

"Ronald Acuña Jr. will reportedly be back in the Braves' starting lineup in the first week of May" - @ SI MLB

The Atlanta Braves decided to lock down Acuna Jr. for the foreseeable future before the 2019 season. Acuna Jr. signed an eight-year, $100 million contract in the offseason. He did not crumble under the pressure of a new contract and hit .289 with 41 home runs, 101 RBIs, and 127 runs, and he stole 37 bases. He was named to his first All-Star team, won his first Silver Slugger award, and was the National League stolen base leader.

Acuna Jr. continued his strong play during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. He played in 46 games and hit 14 home runs with 29 RBIs.

St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves

Acuna Jr. will likely make his season debut this month. The Braves are 5-6 and could use some help. They are still a good team, but Acuna Jr. will be a great addition to an already strong lineup.

Whenever Acuna Jr. does return, he will help this lineup. He is a premier player in baseball and a great piece for any team.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt