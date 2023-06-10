The Atlanta Braves have been in a league of their own in the National League East over the last few seasons. They've won the division five consecutive years in a row, dating back to 2018.

During that time, Atlanta has only lost one season series to a team in their division. They've really been on a tear, and it doesn't look like it's going to stop anytime soon.

Atlanta is coming off a sweep of their rivals, the New York Mets. It wasn't easy, as they had to battle their way back to win those three games, but they did it. There's no quit in this team until the final out is made.

The Braves have a solid lead in the division. They're 4.5 games ahead of the Miami Marlins, who sit in second place. If Atlanta keeps on applying the pressure they have, that lead will grow quickly.

"Actually insane" one fan posted.

"Go Braves. And it continues with the recent wins over the Mets and now the Nationals" another fan posted.

Atlanta Braves fans couldn't be happier with how their team has dominated the division over the last few years. The run they have been on has been special and fun to watch. They have truly been one of MLB's best.

Atlanta's dominance has fans feeling invincible. They don't think any team stacks up with theirs in the division this season.

The Atlanta Braves have been strong despite losing key players and losing players to injuries

While the Atlanta Braves have made things look easy, it hasn't been for them. They've dealt with losing key players like Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson in free agency. Plenty of times in the last couple of years has the team looked at Swanson or Freeman to lead the way.

Another issue the Braves have dealt with is injuries, especially in the starting rotation. Michael Soroka took the mound for the first time in three years since tearing his achilles twice.

Soroka wasn't the only pitcher trying to return from injury. Max Fried and Kyle Wright are both on the IL right now. Wright is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Fried is dealing with a forearm strain. Both are expected to be out for months, but that shouldn't be a big deal for the team as they have a next-man-up attitude.

