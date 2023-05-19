Atlanta Braves Quikrete Patch: Team's gaudy sleeve sponsor proving to be unpopular among fans

The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run and well-respected franchises in the MLB, and while the club can seemingly do no wrong, their latest jersey sponsor has left fans dumbfounded. One of the team's jersey sponsors is the bagged concrete manufacturer Quikrete, and while they undoubtedly make a fine product, their logo on the Braves jersey has not received as much praise.

Gradick Sports @GradickSports as the team's official jersey patch partner for the next five seasons. BREAKING: The Atlanta Braves announced Atlanta-headquartered concrete and cementitious products manufacturer QUIKRETEas the team's official jersey patch partner for the next five seasons. BREAKING: The Atlanta Braves announced Atlanta-headquartered concrete and cementitious products manufacturer QUIKRETE® as the team's official jersey patch partner for the next five seasons. https://t.co/2cP12DaYwU

"BREAKING: The Atlanta Braves announced Atlanta-headquartered concrete and cementitious products manufacturer QUIKRETE® as the team's official jersey patch partner for the next five seasons." - @GradickSports

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The company's logo that appears on the Braves jersey is supposed to look like their signature yellow bag of concrete, however, many fans were put off by the bold, yellow brick on the sleeve. Considering that Atlanta's color scheme consists of white, red, and blue, the obnoxious yellow block is unavoidable.

While the old adage always claims, "any press is good press", however, for many (including myself) Quickrete may become synonymous with the massive yellow brick on the Atlanta Braves jersey.

"Welcome to the show, @QUIKRETE!" - @Braves

In a press release, the Braves announced a five-year jersey advertising partnership with Quikrete, with the divisive yellow bag set to make its debut tonight against the Seattle Mariners. The partnership will lead to the first time that a sponsor's logo will appear on the Braves uniform.

It may take some time for fans to warm up or simply accept the Quikrete logo, however, there is a chance that it will become one of those quirky symbols that fans get behind.

Sidmañ, Esq. @sidman_steven @BeaneaterB For the record, I could not care less about a damned arm patch. Good for Quikrete. Good for the Braves. It's the quintessential non-issue. @BeaneaterB For the record, I could not care less about a damned arm patch. Good for Quikrete. Good for the Braves. It's the quintessential non-issue.

"For the record, I could not care less about a damned arm patch. Good for Quikrete. Good for the Braves. It's the quintessential non-issue." - @sidman_steven

Another part of the partnership that surprised some fans is the fact that Quickrete became the first sponsor to appear on an Atlanta Braves jersey. Atlanta is a hub of several major, world-renowned corporations, including Delta Airlines, Coca-Cola, and the beloved Waffle House, however, the concrete manufacturer ultimately landed the deal.

Atlanta Braves fans may get treated to Ronald Acuna Jr. win the NL MVP Award with the Quikrete logo on his sleeve

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been one of the best players in all of the MLB, showcasing his dynamic skills all over the diamond. Acuna has been incredible this season for the Braves and currently owns a dazzling .345 batting average with 11 home runs, 27 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. Those stats make him the current frontrunner for the National League MVP.

A member of the 2021 World Series Champion Braves, if Acuna can stay healthy for the entirety of the season, he may very add more hardware to his trophy case.

Poll : 0 votes