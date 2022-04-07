×
Create
Notifications

Atlanta Braves Roster, Key Dates and Schedule for April | MLB 2022

The stadium in Atlanta will be filled in April
The stadium in Atlanta will be filled in April
Nathan Borkowski
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 07, 2022 02:56 AM IST
Preview

The Atlanta Braves shocked the baseball world in 2021, going on an underdog run for the ages to become the World Series champions. Few expected the underdog team to rise all the way to the pinnacle of the MLB, and now they are favorites to win the National League East in 2022.

The Atlanta Braves lineup is not quite the same as their World Series lineup, losing Freddie Freeman in free agency to the LA Dodgers, but many would agree that they have improved going into April of 2022. The acquisition of Matt Olson and key pieces in their bullpen were the highlights of a stellar offseason for the defending world champions.

Atlanta Braves Roster for April | 2022 MLB Season

Matt Olson in a Braves uniform
Matt Olson in a Braves uniform

The Braves enter April 2022 with arguably their best player, Ronald Acuna Jr., out to begin the month. After tearing his ACL in July 2021, the All-Star outfielder should be returning to the lineup in mid-to-late April and hopefully return to his MVP form. Below is the projected batting lineup for the month of April.

  1. OF - Eddie Rosario
  2. 2B - Ozzie Albies
  3. 1B - Matt Olson
  4. 3B - Austin Riley
  5. OF - Marcell Ozuna
  6. DH - Alex Dickerson
  7. OF - Adam Duvall
  8. SS - Dansby Swanson
  9. C - Travis dArnaud

FOX Sports: MLB recently hosted a poll for who's favored to win NL MVP in 2022. They posted the results via a tweet.

The results are in! ⚾️MLB on FOX fans picked Ronald Acuña Jr. to win the NL MVP award this year! https://t.co/VxbvSNafui
"The results are in! MLB on FOX fans picked Ronald Acuña Jr. to win the NL MVP award this year!" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

For starting pitchers in the month of April, we can expect to see the following:

  1. Max Fried
  2. Charlie Morton
  3. Kyle Wright
  4. Ian Anderson (Currently day-to-day with toe injury; should be healthy by Opening Day)
  5. Huascar Ynoa

Between the strong offensive weapons and the amount of pitching depth the Atlanta Braves possess, April should be a strong season for the team.

Key Dates for Atlanta Braves in April

The world champion Braves will take on National League rival Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day and will be chomping at the bit to start the year with a win. Later in the month they will go on a California road trip, taking on the San Diego Padres and LA Dodgers in back-to-back series. These games on the road in California will be a excellent proving ground for the defending champions, as they take on two of the top teams in the MLB.

Atlanta Braves TV Schedule & Dates for April

The Braves open the season against the Cincinnati Reds on April 7 at 8:08 p.m. EST. Below is the schedule for the Atlanta Braves in April 2022 and where to watch all of their games.

Date and TimeMatchTV
Thursday, 4/7/2022, 8:08 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Cincinnati RedsESPN2
Friday, 4/8/2022, 7:20 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds
Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Braves
Saturday, 4/9/2022, 7:20 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds
Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Southeast
Sunday, 4/10/2022, 1:35 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds
Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports South
Monday, 4/11/2022, 7:20 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals
MASN 2 and Bally Sports Southeast
Tuesday, 4/12/2022, 7:20 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals
MASN 2 and Bally Sports Southeast
Wednesday, 4/13/2022, 12:20 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals
MASN 2 and Bally Sports Southeast
Thursday, 4/14/2022, 8:10 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres
Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports San Diego
Friday, 4/15/2022, 9:40 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres
Bally Sports South and Bally Sports San Diego
Saturday, 4/16/2022, 4:05 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres
Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports San Diego
Sunday, 4/17/2022, 7:08 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs San Diego PadresESPN
Monday, 4/18/2022, 10:10 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers
Bally Sports Southeast and SportsNet LA
Tuesday, 4/19/2022, 10:10 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers
Bally Sports South and SportsNet LA
Wednesday, 4/20/2022, 3:10 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers
Bally Sports South and SportsNet LA
Friday, 4/22/2022, 7:20 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins
Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Florida
Saturday, 4/23/2022 7:20 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins
Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Florida
Sunday, 4/24/2022, 1:35 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins
Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Florida
Tuesday, 4/26/2022, 7:20 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Chicago Cubs
Bally Sports Southeast and Marquee Sports Network
Wednesday, 4/27/2022, 7:20 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Chicago Cubs
Bally Sports South and Marquee Sports Network
Thursday, 4/28/2022, 7:20 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Chicago Cubs
Bally Sports Southeast and Marquee Sports Network
Friday, 4/29/2022, 8:05 PM ESTAtlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers
Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Southwest
Saturday, 4/30/2022, 7:05 PMAtlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers
Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Southwest
Also Read Article Continues below

The month of April is the first chance for all MLB teams to set the tone. As the defending world champions, Atlanta hopes to start with wins. While you can't win the championship in the first month of the season, it definitely can't hinder your chances. The Atlanta Braves will seek to re-establish themselves as the best team in baseball.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी