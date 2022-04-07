Atlanta Braves Roster, Key Dates and Schedule for April | MLB 2022

The Atlanta Braves shocked the baseball world in 2021, going on an underdog run for the ages to become the World Series champions. Few expected the underdog team to rise all the way to the pinnacle of the MLB, and now they are favorites to win the National League East in 2022.

The Atlanta Braves lineup is not quite the same as their World Series lineup, losing Freddie Freeman in free agency to the LA Dodgers, but many would agree that they have improved going into April of 2022. The acquisition of Matt Olson and key pieces in their bullpen were the highlights of a stellar offseason for the defending world champions.

Atlanta Braves Roster for April | 2022 MLB Season

Matt Olson in a Braves uniform

The Braves enter April 2022 with arguably their best player, Ronald Acuna Jr., out to begin the month. After tearing his ACL in July 2021, the All-Star outfielder should be returning to the lineup in mid-to-late April and hopefully return to his MVP form. Below is the projected batting lineup for the month of April.

OF - Eddie Rosario 2B - Ozzie Albies 1B - Matt Olson 3B - Austin Riley OF - Marcell Ozuna DH - Alex Dickerson OF - Adam Duvall SS - Dansby Swanson C - Travis dArnaud

FOX Sports: MLB recently hosted a poll for who's favored to win NL MVP in 2022. They posted the results via a tweet.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



MLB on FOX fans picked Ronald Acuña Jr. to win the NL MVP award this year! The results are in!MLB on FOX fans picked Ronald Acuña Jr. to win the NL MVP award this year! The results are in! ⚾️MLB on FOX fans picked Ronald Acuña Jr. to win the NL MVP award this year! https://t.co/VxbvSNafui

"The results are in! MLB on FOX fans picked Ronald Acuña Jr. to win the NL MVP award this year!" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

For starting pitchers in the month of April, we can expect to see the following:

Max Fried Charlie Morton Kyle Wright Ian Anderson (Currently day-to-day with toe injury; should be healthy by Opening Day) Huascar Ynoa

Between the strong offensive weapons and the amount of pitching depth the Atlanta Braves possess, April should be a strong season for the team.

Key Dates for Atlanta Braves in April

The world champion Braves will take on National League rival Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day and will be chomping at the bit to start the year with a win. Later in the month they will go on a California road trip, taking on the San Diego Padres and LA Dodgers in back-to-back series. These games on the road in California will be a excellent proving ground for the defending champions, as they take on two of the top teams in the MLB.

Atlanta Braves TV Schedule & Dates for April

The Braves open the season against the Cincinnati Reds on April 7 at 8:08 p.m. EST. Below is the schedule for the Atlanta Braves in April 2022 and where to watch all of their games.

Date and Time Match TV Thursday, 4/7/2022, 8:08 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds ESPN2 Friday, 4/8/2022, 7:20 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Braves Saturday, 4/9/2022, 7:20 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Southeast Sunday, 4/10/2022, 1:35 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports South Monday, 4/11/2022, 7:20 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals MASN 2 and Bally Sports Southeast Tuesday, 4/12/2022, 7:20 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals MASN 2 and Bally Sports Southeast Wednesday, 4/13/2022, 12:20 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals MASN 2 and Bally Sports Southeast Thursday, 4/14/2022, 8:10 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports San Diego Friday, 4/15/2022, 9:40 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres Bally Sports South and Bally Sports San Diego Saturday, 4/16/2022, 4:05 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports San Diego Sunday, 4/17/2022, 7:08 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres ESPN Monday, 4/18/2022, 10:10 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers Bally Sports Southeast and SportsNet LA Tuesday, 4/19/2022, 10:10 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers Bally Sports South and SportsNet LA Wednesday, 4/20/2022, 3:10 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers Bally Sports South and SportsNet LA Friday, 4/22/2022, 7:20 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Florida Saturday, 4/23/2022 7:20 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Florida Sunday, 4/24/2022, 1:35 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Florida Tuesday, 4/26/2022, 7:20 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Chicago Cubs Bally Sports Southeast and Marquee Sports Network Wednesday, 4/27/2022, 7:20 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Chicago Cubs Bally Sports South and Marquee Sports Network Thursday, 4/28/2022, 7:20 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Chicago Cubs Bally Sports Southeast and Marquee Sports Network Friday, 4/29/2022, 8:05 PM EST Atlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Southwest Saturday, 4/30/2022, 7:05 PM Atlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Southwest

The month of April is the first chance for all MLB teams to set the tone. As the defending world champions, Atlanta hopes to start with wins. While you can't win the championship in the first month of the season, it definitely can't hinder your chances. The Atlanta Braves will seek to re-establish themselves as the best team in baseball.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt