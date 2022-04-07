Atlanta Braves Roster, Key Dates and Schedule for April | MLB 2022

The Atlanta Braves shocked the baseball world in 2021, going on an underdog run for the ages to become the World Series champions. Few expected the underdog team to rise all the way to the pinnacle of the MLB, and now they are favorites to win the National League East in 2022.
The Atlanta Braves lineup is not quite the same as their World Series lineup, losing Freddie Freeman in free agency to the LA Dodgers, but many would agree that they have improved going into April of 2022. The acquisition of Matt Olson and key pieces in their bullpen were the highlights of a stellar offseason for the defending world champions.
Atlanta Braves Roster for April | 2022 MLB Season
The Braves enter April 2022 with arguably their best player, Ronald Acuna Jr., out to begin the month. After tearing his ACL in July 2021, the All-Star outfielder should be returning to the lineup in mid-to-late April and hopefully return to his MVP form. Below is the projected batting lineup for the month of April.
- OF - Eddie Rosario
- 2B - Ozzie Albies
- 1B - Matt Olson
- 3B - Austin Riley
- OF - Marcell Ozuna
- DH - Alex Dickerson
- OF - Adam Duvall
- SS - Dansby Swanson
- C - Travis dArnaud
FOX Sports: MLB recently hosted a poll for who's favored to win NL MVP in 2022. They posted the results via a tweet.
"The results are in! MLB on FOX fans picked Ronald Acuña Jr. to win the NL MVP award this year!" - @ FOX Sports: MLB
For starting pitchers in the month of April, we can expect to see the following:
- Max Fried
- Charlie Morton
- Kyle Wright
- Ian Anderson (Currently day-to-day with toe injury; should be healthy by Opening Day)
- Huascar Ynoa
Between the strong offensive weapons and the amount of pitching depth the Atlanta Braves possess, April should be a strong season for the team.
Key Dates for Atlanta Braves in April
The world champion Braves will take on National League rival Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day and will be chomping at the bit to start the year with a win. Later in the month they will go on a California road trip, taking on the San Diego Padres and LA Dodgers in back-to-back series. These games on the road in California will be a excellent proving ground for the defending champions, as they take on two of the top teams in the MLB.
Atlanta Braves TV Schedule & Dates for April
The Braves open the season against the Cincinnati Reds on April 7 at 8:08 p.m. EST. Below is the schedule for the Atlanta Braves in April 2022 and where to watch all of their games.
The month of April is the first chance for all MLB teams to set the tone. As the defending world champions, Atlanta hopes to start with wins. While you can't win the championship in the first month of the season, it definitely can't hinder your chances. The Atlanta Braves will seek to re-establish themselves as the best team in baseball.