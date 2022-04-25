Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. expected to return beginning of May, skipper Brian Snitker prepares for his season debut - “Next week will be big because I think he’s scheduled to go lengthy defensive games"

It is beginning to look like the Atlanta Braves will not have to go much longer without one of their star outfielders. Ronald Acuna Jr. has been out of the lineup with a torn ACL. Acuna suffered the injury at the height of last season and has been out for about nine months. However, Braves management say he will likely be back soon.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally Ronald Acuña Jr. has to be carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right knee or leg. Ronald Acuña Jr. has to be carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right knee or leg. https://t.co/mXrjIBAs6V

In his absence this season, his team, the Atlanta Braves, have been wilting. The Georgia ball club is now 7-10, third in the National League East.

There does, however, appear to be some light at the end of the tunnel as Ronald Acuna Jr. could be back in the Braves lineup as early as next month.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. likely to return to the lineup soon

Braves manager Brian Snitker has finally given fans a tentative return date for Acuna, who has not played an MLB game since early July 2021.

“Next week will be big because I think he’s scheduled to go lengthy defensive games, like 3 out of 4 days, or something like that. At the end of next week they’ll have a really good read on where his body is." Snitker said regarding Acuna Jr.

Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano Ronald Acuña Jr. will not play for Triple-A Gwinnett tomorrow because of the early start. He will instead play seven innings in right field on Wednesday, then nine there on Thursday. Ronald Acuña Jr. will not play for Triple-A Gwinnett tomorrow because of the early start. He will instead play seven innings in right field on Wednesday, then nine there on Thursday.

Acuna will appear in some minor league games with Braves Triple-A affiliate, and will likely be in shape for MLB action this coming May, according to Snitker.

In Acuna's absence, it hasn't been all bad. Atlanta Braves hometown slugger Matt Olson is currently batting .355, and leading the league in double base hits with eight.

It will also be a catharctic experience for Acuna, who has spoken publicly about his dislike of Freddie Freeman and how, despite playing together for years, they never got along.

A former Rookie of the Year, Ronald Acuna Jr. is only 24. He led the league in stolen bases in 2019 and is a career .281 hitter. He adds speed, power, and dynamic fielding to the Atlanta Braves baseball team. Braves fans and fellow players will be hoping that the Braves go as far as they did last year, this time with Ronald Acuna Jr. leading the charge.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt