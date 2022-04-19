Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions April 19, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are quickly building one of the best rivalries in sports. For two years in a row, they have matched up in the National League Championship Series, and this past offseason, the Dodgers gave the Braves another bone to pick by signing the face of their franchise, Freddie Freeman.

The two best teams in the National League found ways to get even better this winter, making this matchup even more entertaining. These two teams have won the last two World Series, and the 2022 Commissioners Trophy should also go to one of these cities.

Both teams scored plenty of runs in yesterday's game. Atlanta's starter, Huascar Ynoa, was roughed up for five runs in 3-2/3 innings pitched. Clayton Kershaw picked up the win for LA. It wasn't a near-perfect performance, but despite surrendering four runs in five innings pitched, he got the job done.

Today's game will be more of a playoff preview with both teams starting their aces. Bold prediction: Walker Buehler vs. Max Fried will also be the starters for Game 1 of the 2022 NLCS.

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

This will be a high-intensity game for April, and both pitchers will be bringing their absolute best. Both pitchers will go deep in this game and easily hit their strikeout totals. Lucky for Buehler, facing Dansby Swanson guarantees two strikeouts.

Max Fried Over 5.5 Strike Outs (+106)

Walker Buehler Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Continuing off of that, they should have a quick first inning. Neither of these pitchers will mess around, and it will be a few innings before runs are surrendered.

No Runs in the First Inning (-130)

No Runs in the Second Inning (-130)

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers Match Predictions

Tonight's game will be more competitive than yesterday's. Ynoa struggled, and Kershaw never does his best work against Atlanta. Having two Cy Young candidates on the hump today will make for a must-watch game. It will be a close game with a coin-flip outcome, making the under the bet to go with.

Under 7.5 Total Runs (-115)

