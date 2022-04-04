Will Freddie Freeman be the firepower needed to propel the LA Dodgers to World Series?

As Freddie Freeman enters the biggest payday of his career, questions will begin to mount.

Were the Atlanta Braves right to let the superstar first baseman walk? Did the Los Angeles Dodgers overpay for the 2020 National League Rookie of the Year? Will Freeman be able to help bring the LA Dodgers back to the heralded World Series stage?

While Freddie Freeman brings a rare blend of defense, hitting for average, and leadership to the Los Angeles ballclub, there is only one thing people care about from big-money players; power.

It stands to reason that as Freeman enters his mid-30's, can he bring enough firepower to proper the LA Dodgers to the World Series?

Freddie Freeman needs to bring power to LA Dodgers' lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Texas Rangers

Los Angeles lost a major contributor in offense when shortstop Corey Seager departed to join the Texas Rangers for a massively priced contract.

While Trea Turner is likely a better player overall, Seager was a quality part of the lineup for Dave Roberts' LA Dodgers lineup, and he will certainly be missed. Freddie Freeman was the only major offensive signing, so his production will likely be tied to what the team stands to miss out with Seager's absence.

Additionally, the LA Dodgers also lost key members of their pitching staff, with rental ace Max Scherzer opting for the bright lights of Broadway, and the New York Mets and starting pitcher Trevor Bauer still in limbo due to his issues regarding domestic violence accusations. That means the team will likely need to rely on their offense to carry them to victory.

Can Freddie Freeman find power in his new home?

One of the things that can help Freddie Freeman contribute the firepower necessary to power the Dodgers lineup is his new home ballpark.

Gone are the days of SunTrust Park in Atlanta (ranked 15th-best park for home runs) and a sizeable portion of games in places like Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies (ranked 18th for home runs by ESPN).

Freeman instead, gets to call Dodgers Stadium home (ranked fifth by ESPN) and Coors Field (ranked 10th by ESPN) will replace Citizens Bank Park. It's safe to say Freeman will do just fine bringing the thump to his new lineup.

