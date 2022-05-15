Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction & Match Preview - May 16th | MLB Season 2022

The Atlanta Braves, who are the defending World Series champions, will travel to play the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the second meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Milwaukee Brewers have continued the success they had in 2021. They are 21-13 this season, good enough for first place in their National League Central division by 2.5 games. The Braves, meanwhile, have not been able to find success like they had last year. At 16-18, Atlanta is in third place in the NL East, behind the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Monday, May 16, 6:40 p.m. CDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Atlanta Braves Preview

After barrelling their way to the World Series last season, the Braves appear to be struggling this season. The most notable change is the departure of star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who signed with the LA Dodgers after voicing discontent with the Braves management.

Ronald Acuna Jr., who has voiced his relief at Freeman's departure, is back in the lineup after a year-long hiatus due to injury. So far, in his 10 games back this season, Acuna Jr has two home runs, five RBIs, and an .OBP of .391.

Starting on the mound for the Braves will be right-hander Ian Anderson, who is currently 3-1 with an ERA of 4.20.

Atlanta Braves Key Player - Dansby Swanson

The Braves have not been hitting particularly well this season. In fact, with a team average of just .231, they are in the bottom third of the teams in the league when it comes to getting hits. Big swingers like Matt Olson and Austin Riley have hit below .200 in the last week, leaving room for guys like Dansby Swanson to take the limelight.

really cashed in this inning. This hasn't happened nearly enough this season. Dansby Swanson with a 436 foot home run on full-count, 98 mph fastball. Left the bat at 106.5 mph. #Braves really cashed in this inning. This hasn't happened nearly enough this season. Dansby Swanson with a 436 foot home run on full-count, 98 mph fastball. Left the bat at 106.5 mph.#Braves really cashed in this inning. This hasn't happened nearly enough this season. https://t.co/nHGP0N8cIc

"Dansby Swanson with a 436 foot home run on full-count, 98 mph fastball. Left the bat at 106.5 mph. #Braves really cashed in this inning. This hasn't happened nearly enough this season." - @ Grant McAuley

Swanson, a shortstop in his seventh year for the Atlanta Braves, has always moved quietly in the background. He currently has three home runs and 14 RBIs this year. Due to some of the top guys slumping, it could be Swanson's season if he wants to pick up the slack.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

Ronald Acuna Jr, DH Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcel Ozuna, LF Ozzie Albies, 2B Adam Duvall, CF Travis Demeritte, RF William Contreras, C Dansby Swanson, SS

Pitcher: Ian Anderson

Milwaukee Brewers Preview

The Brewers have not given their fans too much to complain about so far this season. However, they were recently embarrassed as they were trounced, twice, by the worst team in baseball. The Cincinnati Reds, who have the worst record in baseball, trounced the Brewers in 2-out-of-3 games last week, managing to score 28 runs against Milwaukee. The Brewers can still hit, though, as they have 46 home runs on the year, the most in the National League.

Looking for a refresher, the Brewers will send right-hander Freddie Peralta to the mound, where he will hope to get his third win of the season.

Milwaukee Brewers Key Player - Christian Yelich

Coming to the Milwaukee Brewers before the 2018 season was likely the best decision outfielder Christian Yelich ever made. The former Miami Marlin hit a league-best .326 that year and was awarded the NL MVP. This year, his fourth for the Brewers, started off slow, but Yelich is now looking to get back on track.

CYCLEChristian Yelich has done it for the 3rd time in his career!(via @mlb) 🚨 CYCLE 🚨Christian Yelich has done it for the 3rd time in his career!(via @mlb)https://t.co/7uPHXuRRF4

"CYCLE. Christian Yelich has done it for the 3rd time in his career!" - @ FOX SPORTS MLB

Four out of his five home runs this year have come in his last 15, along with 20 of his 20 RBIs. If Yelich can channel some of the skills he presented early in his career, the Brewers will be a shoe-in for the NL Central title.

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted Lineup

Luis Urias, 2B Christian Yelich, LF Willy Adamess, SS Rowdy Tellez, 1B Hunter Renfroe, RF Omar Nervaez, C Tyrone Taylor, CF Jace Peterson, 3B Keston Hiura, DH

Pitcher: Freddie Peralta

Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves Predicition

Even though the Brewers had a weak showing last week, they are still a very strong team. In fact, they are fourth in the league in runs with 164. That's why the Atlanta Braves pitching will make all the difference. If Ian Anderson pitches a strong one, the Braves have a chance, but this game will likely go to the Brewers. Our prediction: Brewers. 6-4.

Where to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves

TV: Fox Sports South

Livestream: MLB.TV

Milwaukee Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Livestream: MLB.TV

As always, this should be a good matchup between two teams who have gotten to know each other in the regular season and beyond. As the Brewers look to be decidedly heading to the playoffs already, the Atlanta Braves will have to do all they can this summer to meet them there.

