"Now I know how it feels to be a victim of Freddie Freeman’s bat and I hate it" - Atlanta Braves fans tormented by former star's hitting dominance in series against Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is showing no signs of letting up against his old team, the Atlanta Braves. After spending the first 12 years of his career with Atlanta, the first baseman has taken his talents to the West Coast.
Now, in the first series between the two teams, longtime fans of the Atlanta Braves are realizing just how good their superstar really was.
Freddie Freeman already has two homers against his former team, including one in his very first at-bat against his old teammates. While fans of the Atlanta Braves had the offseason to get used to their longtime leader no longer being around, seeing him perform at such a high level is still hard.
Rick Farlow captured this change in feeling by watching Freddie Freeman hit yet another home run for the opposing Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Freeman is relentless. Now I know how it feels to be a victim of Freddie Freeman’s bat and I hate it."
Series between Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers stirring up emotions
When a player, especially one as good as Freeman, is with a team for a long-time, it's very common for fans to become attached. Now that the attachment has been broken for fans of the defending World Champions, they are making their displeasure heard through Twitter.
The personal connection to players is what makes sports, especially baseball, so much fun to get invested in. When those players that we invested in eventually move on, it's only natural to be hurt.
Fans of the Atlanta Braves certainly enjoyed their time with Freddie Freeman on their roster, Now that he is a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the shoe is on the other foot and the experience isn't quite as enjoyable.