"Now I know how it feels to be a victim of Freddie Freeman’s bat and I hate it" - Atlanta Braves fans tormented by former star's hitting dominance in series against Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is showing no signs of letting up against his old team, the Atlanta Braves. After spending the first 12 years of his career with Atlanta, the first baseman has taken his talents to the West Coast.

Now, in the first series between the two teams, longtime fans of the Atlanta Braves are realizing just how good their superstar really was.

Freddie Freeman already has two homers against his former team, including one in his very first at-bat against his old teammates. While fans of the Atlanta Braves had the offseason to get used to their longtime leader no longer being around, seeing him perform at such a high level is still hard.

Rick Farlow captured this change in feeling by watching Freddie Freeman hit yet another home run for the opposing Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rick Farlow @FarlowRick @cgatorwade Freeman is relentless. Now I know how it feels to be a victim of Freddie Freeman's bat and I hate it

"Freeman is relentless. Now I know how it feels to be a victim of Freddie Freeman’s bat and I hate it."

Series between Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers stirring up emotions

Los Angeles Dodgers star receiving an accolade earned while with the Braves

When a player, especially one as good as Freeman, is with a team for a long-time, it's very common for fans to become attached. Now that the attachment has been broken for fans of the defending World Champions, they are making their displeasure heard through Twitter.

One Twitter user expressed the change in emotions regarding Freeman's hits after the change of team by him.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ The World Series Champion Atlanta Braves @Tragedy83 Afternoon baseball and Freddie Freeman hitting homeruns isn't as fun as I remember it being.

Another user felt the pain on seeing his team on the receiving end of home-runs from their former star.

Alex Abernathy 🎙🇺🇸 @TNanchorman It pains me to watch Freddie Freeman hit against the Braves.

One user named 'JoJo' revealed that she cries a bit on seeing the new avatar of Freeman.

JoJo @jofargo #Braves #ForTheA I cry a little whenever he comes up to bat in that uniform. @FreddieFreeman5

The personal connection to players is what makes sports, especially baseball, so much fun to get invested in. When those players that we invested in eventually move on, it's only natural to be hurt.

Josh Estes @jp_estes Baseball's a lot more fun when Freddie Freeman's on YOUR team.

Fans of the Atlanta Braves certainly enjoyed their time with Freddie Freeman on their roster, Now that he is a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the shoe is on the other foot and the experience isn't quite as enjoyable.

