Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction & Match Preview - May 18th | MLB Season 2022

The Atlanta Braves wrap up their three-game set in the Brew City against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, May 18. The matchup will feature a rematch of the 2021 National League Division Series that saw the Atlanta Braves quickly dispatch the Milwaukee Brewers in four games on their way to winning the 2021 World Series. It will be something of a homecoming for the Braves as, prior to settling in Atlanta, the franchise called Milwaukee home. The Braves will be sending Max Fried to the mound while the home team Brewers will send Corbin Burnes to the hill.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers | MLB 2022 Regular Season

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 18, 1:10 p.m. CDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Atlanta Braves Preview:

The Atlanta Braves have been struggling all season to live up to the massive expectations they set as they vowed to defend their title. The Braves are currently four games below .500 and sit at fourth place in the National League East, seven games behind the New York Mets. The team is 6-8 in the month of May; however, they did win a home matchup against the Brewers last week and hope this matchup in American Family Field will allow them to gain positive momentum as they attempt to return to form. In four of their last six games, the Braves have allowed, at least, five runs, so pitching will be crucial in this series.

Key Player- Orlando Arcia

The hero of last week with a walk-off home run over the Boston Red Sox, Orlando Arcia has been enjoying a hot streak during May. Over his last 15 games, Arcia is batting .316 and slugging .447. That type of production in the bottom of the lineup will allow Brian Snitker's lineup easier turnover which should allow them to put together longer innings and, therefore, create more scoring opportunities.

Orlando Arcia being a DH is a sight I never thought I would see

The former Brewer will be extra motivated heading into this matchup.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup:

Ronald Acuna Jr, DH Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcel Ozuna, LF Ozzie Albies, 2B Adam Duvall, CF Travis Demeritte, RF William Contreras, C Dansby Swanson, SS

Milwaukee Brewers Preview

The Brew Crew is starting to pull away from the St. Louis Cardinals as they currently lead the National League Central by three games. Offensively, when the Brewers are clicking, they are locked in and ready to balloon pitchers earned run averages. The club has scored 78 runs over the last 14 games (an average of 5.6 runs per game) which has vaulted the team into a top-five offense in Major League Baseball. The most interesting aspect about the recent offensive explosion is that it isn't attributed to one or two players as the Brewers have seen contributions on their roster from top to bottom.

Key Player- Corbin Burnes

Despite the 1-2 record, Burnes has solidified his standing as one of the best starting pitchers in Major League Baseball. The right-hander out of California is pitching to a 1.77 earned run average on the 2022 season. In his last start against the Braves, Burnes allowed a single run over six innings while striking out seven batters but still took the loss. Pitching in the friendly confines of a home crowd should allow Burnes to be more comfortable, which in turn spells a great deal of discomfort for the Braves.

This is Corbin Burnes' 7th start of 2022 and he hasn't allowed a single run in the first 4 innings of any of them. Insane.

Burnes has been borderline unstoppable when he is facing the lineup for the first time.

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted Lineup:

Luis Urias, 2B Christian Yelich, LF Willy Adamess, SS Rowdy Tellez, 1B Hunter Renfroe, RF Omar Nervaez, C Tyrone Taylor, CF Jace Peterson, 3B Keston Hiura, DH

Atlanta Braves vs Milwauke Brewers: Prediction

Corbin Burnes is holding opposing hitters to a .278 slugging percentage in his first two trips through opposing lineups. That should be enough time for this formidable Brewers offense to give Burnes a lead. However, if they can't, Burnes surrenders a .500 slugging percentage to hitters when he is facing them for a third time. Unfortunately for the Braves, the Brewers will already be leading comfortably by that time and will coast to a win by four runs.

