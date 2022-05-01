Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview- May 2nd | MLB Season 2022

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves square off in a divisional matchup in Queens, New York. The Mets are off to a great start to their 2022 campaign with a 15-6 record, good enough for a three-game lead in the AL East. The Braves, on the other hand, have struggled a bit out of the gate with a record of 10-11.

With the team with the best record in the National League going against the defending champs, which team will come out on top? This article will preview the New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves opening matchup and everything you need to know.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Monday, May 2, 7:10 EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Queens, New York

Citi Field, home of the Mets, Queens, New York.

Atlanta Braves Team Preview

The Atlanta Braves celebrate a victory in Atlanta against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a World Series championship last season, their first since 1995. The team lost their best player in Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But star first baseman Matt Olson has proven a capable replacement, batting .309 with an OPS of .915 on the young season.

Last season, the Braves won the World Series without their young superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna Jr. is now officially back from his injury. He returned to the starting lineup earlier this week. Acuna's addition gives Atlanta one of the deepest lineups in all of baseball.

Key Player: Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is among the best players in all of baseball and is now officially back from injury. Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the best players in baseball and is the key player for Atlanta in this game. Acuna is just 24 years old and his last full season came in 2019 where he finished fifth in the NL MVP. If Acuna can stay healthy the rest of the season, he has the potential to carry the Braves to the postseason.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

The Atlanta Braves' predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Ronald Acuna, DH 2 Matt Olson, 1B 3 Austin Riley, 3B 4 Marcell Ozuna, LF 5 Ozzie Albies, 2B 6 Travis dArnaud, C 7 Adam Duvall,CF 8 Eddie Rosario, RF 9 Dansby Swanson, SS

New York Mets Team Preview

Pete Alonso crosses home plate after a home run during a Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets game.

The New York Mets are among the top contenders in the National League this year. The Mets have made many notable moves this offseason that have propelled them to be one of the favorites.

The signing of Max Scherzer this offseason provides the New York Mets with two of the top starting pitchers in baseball. When Jacob deGrom returns from injury, the Mets will have the best pitching staff in baseball. Starting pitchers Chris Bassett and Tylor Migell have been outstanding to start the year.

Everything seems to be working for the Mets as they look to be the odd-on favorites to win the NL East.

Key Player: Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso rounds the bases after a home run in a Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets game.

Pete Alonso is the key player for the Mets in this game. Alonso has gotten off to a great start to 2022. Alonso has four home runs and 17 RBI's in 21 games so far.

New York Mets Predicted Lineup

The Mets' predicted lineup for Monday's matchup can be seen below.

1 Brandon Nimmo, CF 2 Starling Marte, RF 3 Francisco Lindor, SS 4 Pete Alonso, 1B 5 Eduardo Escobar, 3B 6 Robinson Cano, DH 7 Mark Canha, LF 8 Jeff McNeill, 2B 9 James McCann, C

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeill has provided great production from the bottom of the order. McNeill is currently batting .344 with one home run and nine RBI's.

Braves vs. Mets Match Prediction

This will be an exciting matchup to watch as two of the top teams in the National League square off. With the game being in New York, take the red-hot Mets in this one. Final score: Mets 6, Braves 4.

Where to watch Braves vs. Mets

The game can be seen on SNY, Bally Sports Southeast, and MLB Extra Innings.

