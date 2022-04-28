Atlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers Prediction & Match Preview - April 29th | MLB Season 2022

Reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves travel to the Lone Star State to battle against the Texas Rangers in a three-game interleague series. At the time of writing, the Braves have a record of 8-11 while the Rangers are at 6-12.

The Braves will start Ian Anderson to battle the Rangers' Spencer Howard. Both teams are trying to shake off losses against the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros, respectively.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers.

Date & Time: Friday, April 29, 8:05 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas.

Atlanta Braves Preview

It has been a slow start for the defending champions. They sit fourth in the National League East and have a current run differential of -15. Their pitching crew has been underwhelming so far. They collectively have a 4.39 ERA, have issued 148 base hits, and have 89 runs scored against them, all are bottom 10 in team metrics in the league.

The only saving grace so far for the pitching staff is the 184 strikeouts they have that are the third-best in the MLB. It will be interesting to see how they match up against this decently hitting Texas Rangers squad.

Key Player - Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson

We have been raving a lot and marveling at Matt Olson's fantastic start with his new team because, why not? The Georgia native currently leads the MLB in doubles with nine. He is also batting .329/.435/.543 with 23 base hits, 11 runs scored and 11 walks.

"National League XBH leader: @mattolson21" - @ Bally Sports: Braves

Freddie Freeman's supposed replacement is relishing his chances with his new team and superceding expectations that are better than what people were expecting of him. Look for him to punish the anemic Texas Rangers pitching staff.

Atlanta Braves Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Ian Anderson

Ozzie Albies, 2B Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, LF Travis d'Arnaud, C Alex Dickerson, DH Adam Duvall, CF Travis Demeritte, RF Dansby Swanson, SS

Texas Rangers Preview

The Rangers have previously been defeated, albeit by a small margin, by the Houston Astros in the third game of their Lone Star series, 4-3. In this matchup against the Braves, however, their battery crew will be tested. Atlanta's rotation and bullpen have been abyssmal during these early stages of the season. It is now up to the batting lineup of the Rangers to turn this into an opportunity and possibly upset the Braves.

Key Player - Nathaniel Lowe

Nathaniel Lowe has been a steady bat for the Texas Rangers

The 26-year-old first baseman is one of the few bright spots for the Texas Rangers this season. He's currently tied for fifth for the most base hits in the league this season with 24. He is batting .343/.387/.443 with four doubles and nine RBIs. He's batting so well, he's winning bets over teammates.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



(via Brad Miller is wearing jeans during batting practice because he said he would if Nathaniel Lowe hit a home run on Friday night(via @ChrisHalicke Brad Miller is wearing jeans during batting practice because he said he would if Nathaniel Lowe hit a home run on Friday night(via @ChrisHalicke) https://t.co/8Q7509HnQG

"Brad Miller is wearing jeans during batting practice because he said he would if Nathaniel Lowe hit a home run on Friday night. (via @ChrisHalicke)" - @ Jomboy Media

Expect Lowe to keep his hot streak going against a struggling Atlanta pitching crew.

Texas Rangers Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Spencer Howard

Kole Calhoun, RF Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Mitch Garver, DH Willie Calhoun, LF Adolis Garcia, CF Jonah Heim, C Brad Miller, 3B

Atlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers Prediction

This game will ultimately come down to whose battery lineup can generate more power, and with an impending saloon shootout in Arlington, we're backing a more consistent Atlanta squad. Braves win, 4-1.

Where to follow Braves vs Rangers?

Watch: Bally Sports Southeast (Braves), Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers).

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan (Braves), KFLC 1270, KRLD 1080, 105.3 The Fan (Rangers).

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt