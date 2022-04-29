Atlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers Prediction & Match Preview - May 1st | MLB Season 2022

Defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves will close out their three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 1. Currently in fourth place in the National League East, the Atlanta Braves will try to pick up some key wins against the Texas Rangers, who are seven games below .500.

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a series win against the Chicago Cubs, where the stellar bullpen and defense of the world champions were on display, holding the Cubs to just five total runs in three games. With the return of the electric Ronald Acuña Jr. to the lineup, the already dangerous team got even more deadly.

The Texas Rangers are close to becoming a non-factor in the American League West race. If they still hope to be a playoff team, a series win over the defending champions would be a big boost to their confidence. There are some exciting players in their lineup, but they are outmatched by the visiting team.

Match Preview

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers | Regular Season

Date & Time: Sunday, May 1, 2:35 p.m EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Atlanta Braves Preview

Friendship is the foundation of every great team.

The road trip to Texas will be a great opportunity for the Atlanta Braves to get their season back on track, as not many expected them to be two games under .500 and five games behind the New York Mets for the NL East crown. With the return of their superstar, Ronald Acuna Jr., who will be as fired up as he always is, the visiting team will be very tough to beat in this third and final game of the series.

Key Player - Ronald Acuña Jr.

The man, the myth, the legend, has returned.

Ronald Acuña Jr. made his return from a torn ACL yesterday against the Chicago Cubs. A raucous crowd welcomed him. When he recorded a hit, it sent the fans into a frenzy. The two-time All-Star is back with a vengeance and will look to return to his MVP caliber of play as he returns to live-game speed. Expect Ronald Acuña Jr. to reestablish himself as one of the best in the MLB.

A highlight package of the best plays from Ronald Acuña Jr.'s return to the big leagues was posted by Baseball Bros on Twitter.

Baseball Bros @BaseballBros Ronald Acuña Jr. had a hit and 2 SB in his first game since July 10th Ronald Acuña Jr. had a hit and 2 SB in his first game since July 10th https://t.co/0HDnjhdfZ1

"Ronald Acuña Jr. had a hit and 2 SB in his first game since July 10th" - @ Baseball Bros

The highly anticipated return of Ronald Acuña Jr. lived up to the hype.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Max Fried

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, DH Ozzie Albies, 2B Travis d'Arnaud, C Adam Duvall, CF Travis Demeritte, LF Dansby Swanson, SS

Texas Rangers Preview

Willie Calhoun rounding the bases

The Texas Rangers have the ability to put up runs in bunches, but with the top tier starting rotation and bullpen depth of the Atlanta Braves, it will be challenging for their offense to find any weaknesses to exploit. As this is the last game of the series, the home team will hopefully be locked in and ready to score against the defending world champions.

Key Player - Corey Seager

Colorado Rockies v Texas Rangers

Corey Seager has had a great start to his tenure with the Texas Rangers after spending his first seven years with the LA Dodgers. With a batting average of .257, the two-time All-Star brings offensive firepower to every game. If the Texas Rangers want to end this series with a win, Corey Seager will have to lead the team by example and put on a show.

Corey Seager has been hot recently, hitting a homer to deep center against the Houston Astros, as seen below from MLB HR Videos on Twitter.

"Corey Seager - Texas Rangers (2)" - @ MLB HR Videos

Corey Seager has the best years of his career ahead of him, and hopefully 2022 is one of them.

Texas Rangers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Taylor Hearn

Kole Calhoun, RF Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Mitch Garver, DH Willie Calhoun, LF Adolis Garcia, CF Jonah Heim, C Brad Miller, 3B

Braves vs Rangers Match Prediction

The Atlanta Braves will be desperate to win this series, and with the added firepower from Ronald Acuna Jr., expect them to be fired up for the third and final game. This determination will lead the road team to a 7-2 victory, with the Texas Rangers unable to crack the stellar Atlanta Braves defense.

Where to Watch Braves vs Rangers

I hope you like the Bally Sports network, because the game can be found on Bally Sports Southeast in the Atlanta region and on Bally Sports Southwest in the Texas region at 2:35 p.m EDT on Sunday, May 1.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt