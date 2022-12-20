Back in 2020, Jerry Seinfeld, a popular celebrity fan of the New York Mets, expressed his unwillingness to pursue ownership of the team when it was up for sale.

Jerry Seinfeld is synonymous with the American sitcom legacy. He starred in and co-created one of the most successful sitcoms in TV history, Seinfeld. A true New Yorker by birth, Jerry Seinfield has been an ardent fan of the Mets and regularly visits Citi Field.

It's no surprise that various media outlets questioned him about his affiliation with the Yankees. In a 2020 interview with CBS News on their talk show, 60 Minutes, Jerry Seinfeld was asked whether he wanted to own the New York Mets. He laughed it off, saying he didn't want more people yelling at him for supporting the Mets on the streets of New York whenever they lost.

"I don't have the mone. No. Absolutely not. Why? So that I can have more people yell at me on the streets when they lose?" Jerry said in the interview.

When the Wilpon family sold off their holdings at the New York Mets in 2020, the team went on the market. Steve Cohen would take over as the majority owner of the franchise, buying 95% of the stakes in the team and allowing the Wilpon family to retain their 5%. Cohen has been very active in pursuing big names in the offseason in his quest to make the New York Mets a World Series winning team.

According to Jerry Seinfeld, the ultimate joy of watching baseball is that of a fan.

Jerry further stated that the real experience of watching a baseball match isn't in owning a team but rather in having a seat at the stadium with food and other amenities that fulfill a fan's entertainment quota.

"The ultimate peak experience of a baseball game is a seat, a hotdog and a beer. There's nothing above that." Jerry added.

