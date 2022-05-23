Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - May 24th | MLB Season 2022

The Baltimore Orioles venture to the borough of the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees in a May 24 matchup at Yankee Stadium. It features a pair of American League East rivals who are on vastly different trajectories. The New York Yankees are looking to win now, while the Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a rebuild. The Orioles will send righty Bruce Zimmerman to the hill, and the home team will counter with southpaw Jordan Montgomery.

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees | MLB 2022 Regular Season

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 24, 7:08 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Baltimore Orioles Preview

This season, the Baltimore Orioles are looking toward the future. The team is in the cellar of the American League East, and there is little indication things will change. Currently, the roster is filled with young players trying to earn a roster spot and be viewed as a potential cornerstone to build around. Meanwhile, veterans of the club are auditioning for potential new teams who may look to acquire them as the trade deadline nears. The Orioles own a dismal 5-14 record on the road.

Key Player - Adley Rutschman

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles - The young catcher and MLB top prospect made his Major League debut this weekend to a standing ovation against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The young catcher and MLB top prospect made his Major League debut this weekend to a standing ovation against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rutschman got to work out some of his rookie jitters in front of an adoring home crowd who view him as Baltimore's version of San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey. He got his first hit out of the way after ripping a triple, the most uncommon hit for a big league catcher. He represents the bright potential of the Baltimore Orioles.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Adley Rutschman enjoying the moment as he takes a big league field for the first time Adley Rutschman enjoying the moment as he takes a big league field for the first time https://t.co/yF5C4R18GI

He will have a monumental task ahead of him as he looks toward the bright lights of Yankee Stadium and one of the most hostile environments in Major League Baseball.

Baltimore Orioles Predicted Lineup:

1 Austin Hays, LF 2 Cedric Mullins, CF 3 Trey Mancini, 1B 4 Anthony Santander, RF 5 Jorge Mateo, SS 6 Tyler Nevin, 3B 7 Adley Rutschman, C 8 Ramon Urias, DH 9 Chris Owings, 2B

New York Yankees Preview:

The New York Yankees are quite simply, the best team in baseball. They may not be the most balanced; however, their strengths are so dramatically overpowering that it renders their shortcomings virtually irrelevant. The club has won more games at home than their opponent has all season, boasting a 15-6 record at Yankee Stadium.

Key Player - Giancarlo Stanton

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees - Through 35 games, Giancarlo Stanton has clobbered 11 home runs and owns a slugging percentage of .685 this month.

The prolific power of the Greek god of mashing, known as Giancarlo Stanton, has pulverized baseballs to the tune of 11 home runs and parades a slugging percentage of nearly .700 in the month of May. While his physique may indicate he is chisled out of marble from the great sculptor Michaelangelo, his exit velocity would point to his bat being made of metals such as aluminum or steel as opposed to wooden materials like pine or oak. Giancarlo Stanton will enter the series leading the American League (and MLB) in runs batted in. He is the only player in the top five with outfield experience to do so.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Giancarlo Stanton is now Major League Baseball's RBI leader Giancarlo Stanton is now Major League Baseball's RBI leader https://t.co/DgfBvtdT9Y

That skillset will be on display in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

New York Yankees Lineup

1 D.J. Lemahieu, 3B 2 Aaron Judge, RF 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH 5 Gleyber Torres, 2B 6 Joey Gallo, LF 7 Aaron Hicks, CF 8 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS 9 Kyle Higashioka,C

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Prediction

Whatever the spread is, bet the Yankees. The club is simply too powerful to lose to the Orioles, especially at home. Expect Stanton to have multiple hits with triple digit exit velocity and the Yankees to run away with it easily by a score of 8-3. Bolt prediction? The rookie Baltimore Orioles catcher hits his first home run in the bright lights of the Bronx, showing Orioles fans everywhere that he won't shy away from big moments.

Where to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees:

Yankees: YES network

Orioles: MASN Sports Network

