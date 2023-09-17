MLB legend Barry Bonds once criticized the new generation of baseball players and questioned their methods and techniques. According to Bonds, today’s generation fails to understand the technicalities of hitting a ball or making the bat swing properly.

Bonds recalled how when he used to play, players would have to calculate each of their steps and carefully decide what to do next. Bonds himself would constantly think about the technical aspects before he used to swing his bat for a home run.

Speaking on the R2C2 podcast earlier this year, Bonds said the following:

“I’ve already proved it. I go down to the ballpark because I work with the team all the time and already proved that their methods don’t work.

"It’s not logical. So, we work together, I work with the guys, I work with the coaches and staff, and show them that it doesn’t matter how you start, but the technique’s still the same.”

Barry Bonds’ career was marred by a PED scandal

Throughout his MLB career, Barry Bonds played as a left fielder. He had a 22-season-long baseball career, during which he played with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1986 to 1992 and with the San Francisco Giants from 1993 to 2007.

He has garnered a name for being one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

Bonds has a multitude of awards and accolades to his name. He has bagged seven National League MVP Awards and 12 Silver Slugger Awards, and has 14 All-Star selections to his name.

He had registered many MLB hitting records, some of which include the most career homers (762), most home runs in a single MLB season (73, set in 2001), and the most career walks.

However, despite having an illustrious career in MLB, Barry Bonds was named as the main figure with respect to MLB’s steroids scandal. Through his 10 years of eligibility, he failed to receive 75% of the votes that are needed to get elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

On being asked, some of the voters who belonged to the Baseball Writer’s Association of America had said that they didn’t vote for Barry Bonds because of his PED use.