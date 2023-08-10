The New York Mets decided to be sellers at the trade deadline by trading Max Scherzer , Justin Verlander and others. Their record-breaking payroll hasn't worked this season, and they needed to look towards the future. They were able to get some good prospects in return that could help the team in years to come.

Scherzer was traded to the Texas Rangers, a team which lost its ace, Jacob deGrom, early in the season. It's a great fit, and Scherzer was dominant in his first two starts picking up a win in both.

While Scherzer looks good in another uniform, it has left a sour taste in the mouth of one of the Mets' biggest fans, Barstool Sports' Frank the Tank. He had some choice words for the hard-throwing righty.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This year when we were sitting 14-7, you got the sticky stuff on your hand. You are a cheater, you are a liar (and) you are a scoundrel!" Barstool Sports' Frank the Tank said.

Frank the Tank did not hold back on Max Scherzer. He believes that Scherzer is one of the reasons for the team's poor performance this year. Anytime the New York Mets started gaining momentum, Scherzer ruined it with a lackluster start.

This is not Frank's first time calling out players. He was invited to Pete Alonso's comedy charity event and proceeded to rip apart Daniel Vogelbach, the team's designated hitter.

Barstool New York @BarstoolNYC Frank the Tank just eviscerated Daniel Vogelbach in front of the Mets whole organization and they gifted him a hand delivered, autographed jersey. It really is @NjTank99’s world, we’re just living in it. pic.twitter.com/aHHpLG2aGM

Nobody is safe when Frank the Tank is around a microphone. It is one of the reasons he has risen in popularity over the last few seasons. He is committed to his squad and will never bite his tongue.

With the Max Scherzer trade, the New York Mets got an exciting prospect

Luisangel Acuna

The New York Mets traded Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers for a great prospect in Luisangel Acuna, the Rangers' third-ranked prospect. Now on the Mets, he is the team's second-ranked prospect.

Luisangel is Ronald Acuna Jr.'s brother. While he does not have all of the tools his brother has, Luisangel should excite the Mets' fanbase. He is expected to make his debut during the 2024 season.

This year, Acuna is hitting .305 with seven home runs, 52 RBIs and 46 stolen bases. He has the same elite speed as his brother and can play various positions. He has played games at shortstop, second base, DH and center field this season.