Baseball Hall of Fame 2025: Top 5 first-timers on next year's ballot

Four new members will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on July 21. Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and manager Jim Leyland will all be honored later this summer in New York.

Both Beltre and Mauer made it in their first year on the ballot. They join an elite list of players, including David Ortiz, Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera, to name a few. That is great company to be in.

With the 2024 class decided, we look at what first-timers could see their names called for next year's HOF, and there are many intriguing players on the list.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 players with a chance to make the Hall of Fame during their first year

#5. Hanley Ramirez

Ramirez was a remarkable shortstop during his 15-year career in the big leagues. In 2006, he won the National League Rookie of the Year Award and was an impact player during his time with the Marlins.

Expand Tweet

Ramirez holds a .289/.360/.486 slashline with 271 home runs, 281 stolen bases and 917 RBIs. Injuries derailed the latter half of his career, otherwise, he would be a clear choice for the Hall of Fame.

#4. Dustin Pedroia

Pedroia inspired a generation of undersized baseball players. Standing at 5'9", he had to go above and beyond to show everybody he deserved his place in the league.

Pedroia enjoyed a 14-year career with the Red Sox. During that time, he was a four-time All-Star, two-time World Series winner, four-time Gold Glove Award winner, AL MVP and AL Rookie of the Year.

#3. Felix Hernandez

Hernandez was a staple for the Seattle Mariners during his 15 years there. He was so popular he had his own cheering section called the "King's Court." Fans would mark each strikeout he threw, and boy, he threw a lot of them.

Hernandez ended his career with a 169-136 record, a 3.42 ERA and 2,524 strikeouts. For nearly a decade, Hernandez was a top pitcher in the league, but his bWAR does not compare to others in the Hall of Fame.

#2. CC Sabathia

Sabathia came out as a rookie in 2001 and shined for the Cleveland Guardians. He posted a 17-5 record that season on 33 starts, finishing as runner-up to Ichiro Suzuki, who won AL Rookie of the Year.

Expand Tweet

Sabathia holds six All-Star game appearances and a 2007 AL Cy Young Award. He ranks 18th in career strikeouts with 3,093 and holds 251 wins, ranking 47th.

#1. Ichiro Suzuki

Suzuki was an enigma when he transitioned to the MLB from Japan. He enjoyed a 19-year career in the big leagues, mainly with the Seattle Mariners. During his rookie year, he beat out CC Sabathia to win Rookie of the Year.

Suzuki became a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and was the 2001 AL MVP. Many insiders see Ichiro making the Hall of Fame easily in his first year on the ballot, but fans will have to wait until next year to see if he will.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.